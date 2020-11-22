Trump Campaign States Sidney Powell 'Not Member of Trump Legal Team'

Sidney Powell was among the lawyers who supported Trump in filing lawsuits, challenging the projected results of the US election that saw Joe Biden as a winner and claiming massive election cheating. On weekend, she vowed "Biblical" revelation of alleged election fraud in Georgia.

The Trump campaign on Sunday issued a statement saying that Sidney Powell is not a member of the Trump legal team and not the President's lawyer.

"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity", Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis and Trump's attorney Rudi Giuliani said in the statement.

INBOX: Trump Campaign Statement on Legal Team pic.twitter.com/qzWulqPWI6 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 22, 2020

​Earlier in November, however, Trump said in his tweet that Sidney Powell was in fact a part of "a truly great team" that was set to defend "OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS".

I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

On Saturday, Powell spoke to Newsmax, doubling down on her claims that Venezuela, and particularly its late president Hugo Chavez, were involved in the alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election. She also vowed that the Trump campaign is in the process of preparing a new lawsuit to Georgia regarding the "election fraud", touting "Biblical" revelations.

“Hopefully this week we will get it ready to file, and it will be Biblical,” Powell said. "Georgia is extremely bad. We’ve got ballots being shredded, ballots being thrown out in trash bags, lying by people working in the centre, the votes being switched, the algorithms being run. You name the manner of fraud and it occurred in Georgia".

After Joe Biden was projected by the US mainstream media to win the election, Trump team filed multiple lawsuits demanding to not count "illegal votes" in several states, including Georgia.

In the Peach State, Trump team demanded a second recount, slamming the first one, that was certified on Friday, as a "meaningless tally" and arguing that it still had "illegal votes" counted.

According to Georgia State Secretary Brad Raffensperger, the hand audit of ballots reaffirmed the victory of Joe Biden in the state.

Powell also appeared with the members of Trump legal team at a Thursday's press conference, where the campaign introduced their "multiple pathways to victory". During that presser, she alleged that Dominion voting machines were created at the direction of the Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez, claiming that the Trump campaign had a "witness" who explained how the alleged system worked during the 2020 US election.