20:08 GMT11 November 2020
    Cardi B performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 6, 2019 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas

    ‘It Was Dope’: Cardi B Apologises After Being Slammed for Hindu Goddess Look Holding Shoe

    Rapper Cardi B made her first major foray into the shoe industry with a buzz, attempting to woo Indians by paying homage to the Hindu Goddess Durga - a warrior with eight hands. However, the attempt fell flat as enraged Indians criticised her for insulting the religion.

    Cardi B was forced to issue an apology in an Instagram post hours after she shared magazine cover with her glamorous picture posing as Hindu Goddess Durga.

    The cover features Cardi B with 10 hands, just like Goddess Durga. But instead, she was seen clutching a shoe instead of weapons.

    “When I did the shoot, the creatives told me I was going to represent a Goddess; that she represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that’s something I love and I’m all about. And though it was dope, if people think I’m offending their culture or their religion I want to say that was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone’s religion; I wouldn’t like it if someone did it to my religion,” said Cardi B in the video story on Instagram.

    Cardi B shared the picture wearing off-shoulder red Georges Hobeika dress and said it is a homage to Durga while comparing herself with the goddess. “Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time,” read the caption.

    The “WAP” star was trolled by social media users for wearing revealing clothes while posing as Goddess Durga and for holding a shoe. 

    ​Not just Indians, but many social media users from other countries also criticised her for the shoot.

