'As Dirty and Nasty as It Is': Cover of Cardi B WAP Song in Sign Language Goes Viral

Cardi B's hit rap song, "WAP", has ripped the charts since it dropped on 3 August, prompting a wave of reaction online - from critics slamming its explicitly sexual lyrics to ecstatic fans making mashups, memes and other works to glorify the song.

A cover of Cardi B's rap song "WAP" made in American Sign Language (ASL) by a YouTube celebrity, Libbey Ketterer, went viral, with fans praising it for delivering the same highly sexual energy as the original.

Ketterer has over half a million subscribers on her YouTube channel "The Daily Sign", where she translates popular songs into sign language. For "WAP", she had to deal with the challenge of signing sexually-explicit words and phrases but the end result is, according to viewers, "amazing" and is "exactly as dirty and nasty as it is".

Users asserted that the dance went out even better than the original song moves from TikTok. For some deaf netizens, the video delivered a chance to get familiar with the song - though, however, some were genuinely stunned, asking if it was "actually the song".

"Gonna do this for my ASL exam. Wish me luck", one user posted.

Several users, not knowing ASL, appeared to learn at least one word from the video.

"Dear diary, today I learn how to say "pu*sy" in sign language", another user wrote.

Others got to memorize more from the lyrics.

"Now I can let my deaf sugar daddy know that I want him to hit that dangly thing in the back of my throat, thanks!", a netizen reported.

The ASL cover of WAP has been viewed over 1.2 million times since its release on 28 August.

WAP, created in collaboration by Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion, was released in early August, and has since conquered the world's top charts, causing both criticism for explicit lyrics and praise for its vibrant sexual energy.