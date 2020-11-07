Twitter Ripped by Trump Playing Golf as Biden Declared by Media 'President-Elect'

Amid the ongoing celebration of Democratic candidate Joe Biden's projected victory in the US presidential election, the Associated Press appeared to have caught a shot of sitting President Donald Trump playing golf in Sterling.
The shot did not surprise social media users, who appear to be accustomed to Trump playing golf in any situation, as they said that it was "refreshingly normal" for POTUS to enjoy golfing while he is projected to lose the presidential election.
Users shared videos showing Trump on the golf course.
President Trump finishes up his round of golf—which in the middle of, Joe Biden was declared the winner of #Election2020. pic.twitter.com/UEaqFgZmZl— Brian Bartlett (@BrianBartlett) November 7, 2020
According to other videos shared on social media, Biden-Harris supporters gathered in the vicinity of the golf club as Trump left it, whistling and holding up pro-Biden posters.
trump leaving the golf course in Sterling a few minutes ago ... @RadioFreeTom @TheRickWilson @ProjectLincoln @SteveSchmidtSES @mindys4Biden @reedgalen pic.twitter.com/pGt2tXihJU— Michelle deHoyos 🏴☠️🇺🇸🏳️🌈🏴🇲🇽 (@mgdehoyos) November 7, 2020
Commenting on Trump's golf session amid the projected failure of his re-election campaign, netizens noted that he seemed "awfully relaxed for someone who is loosing[sic]".
he seems awfully relaxed for someone who is loosing.— The Watcher (@Maddy2105) November 7, 2020
It’s refreshingly normal for Donald Trump to be on a golf course while the result of a presidential election is announced.— Will Saletan (@saletan) November 7, 2020
lmao is this this actually true— Joe Schmo (@Hmmmmmm93071734) November 7, 2020
Some suggested how Trump would react "when he finds out".
November 7, 2020
Trump when he finds out. pic.twitter.com/t3J9L9wuyw— The Trope Master (@TheTropeMaster) November 7, 2020
Others did not miss a chance to pique Trump on his love for golfing.
November 7, 2020
Considering that golfing and holding rallies is all he does, it makes sense.— LoisAgee (@Lois16784248) November 7, 2020
Mans lost his job on his day off!— Dyland (@TwoBlount) November 7, 2020
Appropriate considering that’s where he - and our tax dollars - spent most of his “presidency”.— Kindler (@progressive_va) November 7, 2020
Trump has been repeatedly criticised for his golf sessions, with people denouncing him for playing amid the coronavirus pandemic and anti-racism and anti-police-brutality protests in the United States.
