Netizens Unite With Laughter at Pornhub Pop-Up in Fake CNN ‘Magic Wall’ Video

CNN chief national correspondent and “magic wall” whisperer John King appeared guilty in a viral social media video on Friday that showed him quickly swiping away a Pornhub notification.
“CNN had pornhub pop up on national television,” said Twitter user @Mufaa6 on Friday. Similar accusations were made by other accounts early that morning.
CNN had pornhub pop up on national television 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/31A2YpCnHI— Young Simba (@Mufaa6) November 6, 2020
A “manipulated media” advisory was eventually slapped on the video by Twitter.
This is the original video from CNN on which was edited the Pornhub fake pic.twitter.com/bcyMwZfYPU— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) November 6, 2020
Nevertheless, some netizens decided to use CNN and the fake Pornhub notification to get off some jokes and relieve themselves of election-related stress.
It’s the look he gives after he closes it down.... 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Jimmy Quick (@JimmyQuick19) November 6, 2020
Dear @cnn I would love to be working for you guys, it seems like the kind of place I would love to work in, Anderson and his clitter and John and Wolf with pornhub— Peter Alden (@peternalden) November 6, 2020
Guy in charge of the screen must have been contemplating death pic.twitter.com/tTBiz35VGZ— Soul 🕊 (@Reaper4KT) November 6, 2020
while that CNN/Pornhub video is fake, "states going blue" is my top porn search now.— James III (@James3rdComedy) November 6, 2020
This is the moment where he said “On national tv....THIS is what we’re doing now?” pic.twitter.com/oy2cmoaHzI— Vickie S (@brandyfan322) November 6, 2020
And in the middle of no fap November.— Rob MacIrog (@therealpinoyrob) November 6, 2020
He was so disturbed 😂 pic.twitter.com/9dayQpdkDk— Camila 🍁 (@Cam_Htown) November 6, 2020
He said pic.twitter.com/UHHX6rOL4B— Brian ™️ (@Bmadete) November 6, 2020
Even with the “manipulated media” label, some Twitterers seemed to take the clip at face value - and things got a bit weird.
Satanist and Pedovores, what do they have to lose ? @CNN King still wishes the wicked witch HRC won and is having some PTSD moments. KAG!— Qurani88 (@qurani88) November 6, 2020
Don't worry CNN don't think anyone saw it. pic.twitter.com/Y6gqzaP3ng— Hamy (@mrbellsshadow) November 6, 2020
We’re they looking at Hunter’s Russia collusion pics? 🤣pic.twitter.com/dyYL4a5yLL— Midnight Rider🇺🇸 Trump is still your President! (@m1dn7ghtrider) November 6, 2020
WOW!! That says it all. CNN is more corrupt than I thought. Why are listening to these baffoons!!— Geoff Horner (@geoff_horner) November 6, 2020
While it was clear to many that the Pornhub logo was edited in, the possibility of such an occurrence does not seem too far-fetched, considering CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was caught giving his New Yorker coworkers an unintended peepshow during a video conference call just last month.
