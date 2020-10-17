Register
17 October 2020
    2020 Graduation Ceremony of the Egyptian Police Academy

    World's Strongest Policeman? Egyptian Cops' Graduation Show of Strongman Feats - Video

    Twitter/Egyprojects
    Viral
    by
    Twitter users asked if the muscle-bound police academy graduates had used up all the whey powder in Africa and how they managed to hold their breath for so long, while others compared the shirt-free motorcade to a Gay Pride event.

    A video of Egyptian police recruits flexing their muscles at their graduation parade has gone viral, provoking LOLz in Twitter users.

    ​Bare-chested graduates from the Egyptian Police Academy show off their rock-hard abs by having concrete blocks smashed on their sternums, others leap through rings of fire or dive beneath a flaming cable spool as it rolls over them. 

    In shots reminiscent of the annual World's Strongest Man (WSM) tournament, the newly-minted cops also pull SUVs behind them - with their comrades doing press-ups on the roof. Sadly there were no Atlas Stones - the event that sports the men from the boys at WSM.

    There were also acrobatics displays to entertain President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, with cadets somersaulting over giant tyres, vehicles, a cable suspended between two moving motorcycles and even a rack of sharp spikes.

    One hilarious moment involved officers showing their camouflage skills by hiding, very obviously, behind artificial bushes on moving carnival floats.

    Twitter users poked fun at the 'circus-like spectacle', with some comparing it to a Gay Pride parade.

     

    Tags:
    Police, Abdul Fattah Sisi, Egypt
