World's Strongest Policeman? Egyptian Cops' Graduation Show of Strongman Feats - Video

A video of Egyptian police recruits flexing their muscles at their graduation parade has gone viral, provoking LOLz in Twitter users.
Bare-chested graduates from the Egyptian Police Academy show off their rock-hard abs by having concrete blocks smashed on their sternums, others leap through rings of fire or dive beneath a flaming cable spool as it rolls over them.
— مشاريع مصر Egypt (@EgyProjects) October 15, 2020
There were also acrobatics displays to entertain President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, with cadets somersaulting over giant tyres, vehicles, a cable suspended between two moving motorcycles and even a rack of sharp spikes.
One hilarious moment involved officers showing their camouflage skills by hiding, very obviously, behind artificial bushes on moving carnival floats.
Twitter users poked fun at the 'circus-like spectacle', with some comparing it to a Gay Pride parade.
— Rabbi on Edge🔻 (@AnalGoddess770) October 16, 2020
— Verum Robur (@bonaevolentatis) October 16, 2020
— Mostly Peaceful Dad (@jbhdva) October 16, 2020
— Maiwand Lion (@Maiwand_Lion) October 17, 2020
— Musab (@Musab35054924) October 16, 2020
— Hikmet Toker (@hikmet_toker) October 17, 2020
— M.M.U (@Rutheniu9) October 16, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)