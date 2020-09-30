Register
10:26 GMT30 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Announcer Joe Rogan reacts during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida

    Calls for Joe Rogan to Moderate Next Presidential Debate Following 'Circus' Under Wallace's Watch

    © AFP 2020 / Douglas P. DeFelice
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/01/1080338715_0:51:3072:1779_1200x675_80_0_0_bf1d210e6e73dd228f4a0e94afc05919.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202009301080618786-calls-for-joe-rogan-to-moderate-next-presidential-debate-following-circus-under-wallaces-watch/

    The stand-up comedian and host earlier this month offered to moderate the debate between the two presidential candidates, but had several conditions: the event would be held without an audience, last for four hours, and not be edited. Donald Trump said he would be willing to participate. Joe Biden did not respond to the invitation.

    Some in the United States are calling on Joe Rogan to moderate the remaining two presidential debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden after the first round went of the rails. Fox New anchor Chris Wallace was criticised for failing to control both participants.

    Oliver Darcy, a CNN reporter described the first debate as a "disgrace" and said Wallace bears "responsibility for the circus that aired on national TV".

    Shortly after the debate was aired people took to social media to express their frustration and said they want Joe Rogan to occupy the moderator's chair.

    ​Besides failing to control both participants, netizens also drew attention to Wallace's alleged bias.

    ​Even people who initially thought Wallace would be a good candidate to moderate presidential debates were disappointed with him.

    ​Some social media users even showed what a debate moderated by Joe Rogan would potentially look like.

    ​The host of a popular podcast that has interviewed many scientists, economists, and politicians, including 2016 and 2020 presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, Andrew Yang, hinted, however, that only a mixed martial arts referee would succeed in controlling Biden and Trump.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    You don’t need me to handle this “debate,” you need @johnmccarthymma.

    Публикация от Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

    A new poll conducted by Hill-HarrisX found that 69 percent of the 900-plus respondents are either very or somewhat likely to watch presidential debates moderated by Rogan if they were to happen, while 31 opposed the idea. Both Democrats and Republicans backed his candidacy.

    And a petition on the website Change.org calling for a Rogan-moderated event has so far gained 284,000 signatures (at the moment of writing) of the needed 300,000.

    Earlier this month, Rogan offered to moderate debates between Trump and Biden in order to prevent biased coverage of the event. However, he made several conditions: there will be no one else in the room, the event will last for four hours without breaks, and will not be edited. Trump said he would be willing to participate. Joe Biden didn't respond to the invitation.

    Supporters of Biden criticised the idea saying Rogan supports Trump, despite the podcast host not voting for the Republican in 2016. Rogan himself is not affiliated with any political party, but his views can be described as liberal – he supports gay marriage, women’s rights, recreational drug use, and universal healthcare.

    Tags:
    presidential debate, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, 2020 Presidential Election
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse