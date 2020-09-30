'Not According to Harris': Biden Sets Off Meme Storm After Saying 'I'm the Democratic Party'

Netizens have taken jabs at Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden's remarks about his party made during Tuesday night's debate with President Donald Trump in Cleveland, Ohio.
"My party is me. Right now, I'm the Democratic Party", Biden said in response to claims by POTUS that the Democrats still want to abolish private health insurance in the US and that the party would force the former vice president to do its bidding.
Most Twitter users immediately hit out at the Democratic nominee over the comment, with one netizen noting that "if he [Biden] is the party, I'm glad to not be a part of it".
Biden: I am the Democratic Party— Toasty’s Emporium is Hemorrhaging Money (@ToastyReviews) September 30, 2020
Also Biden: I’m not the Commander in Chief so I don’t have to talk to the democratic Portland mayor or Oregon Governor to stop the riots. https://t.co/Tm5uOaoK1j
Biden: "I'm the democratic party right now"— Abolish Qualified Immunity (@TiffLanelle) September 30, 2020
Trump: "Not according to Harris"#Debates2020 #debate #DebateTuesday pic.twitter.com/hh9bvv74re
biden @ progressives pic.twitter.com/YMUuQVajzy— Floating Signal ❀🚩🏴✿ (@Fl0atingS1gnal) September 30, 2020
Wonder if Harris agrees with that ?— MarisaColonna (@MarisaColonna) September 30, 2020
You mean if you win, it’ll be the Harris Administration! 😂😂😂😂— Mao Yin (@nixoxuma) September 30, 2020
He can't be his party..... by the way, why is he laughing and then the next second he looks dazed.— CMA (@jimmykrackerz) September 30, 2020
Biden: "I'm the Democratic Party"— Prince Bhojwani (@princebhojwani) September 30, 2020
Dems: pic.twitter.com/Jr73VV0rvG
If he is the party, I’m glad to not be a part of it.— Ed (@Snarkyloser) September 30, 2020
"I'm the Democratic Party" -Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/tT1F3zzdTL— blastias (@blastias2) September 30, 2020
"I am the Democratic Party" - @JoeBiden#Debates2020 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/AfHdRg1VWl— Joint Investigation (@Stop007now) September 30, 2020
"He can’t be his party […] by the way, why is he laughing and then the next second he looks dazed", another user tweeted.
During the debate, Trump and Biden constantly interrupted each other, making it hard for moderator Chris Wallace to follow the two-minute time limits set for each speaker.
The two clashed over a number of pressing issues, such as COVID-19, healthcare, the November elections, and climate change.
