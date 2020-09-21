Register
21:00 GMT21 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Todd Howard, Game Director, Bethesda Game Studios, demonstrates Fallout 4 at the Xbox E3 2015 Briefing on Monday, June 15, 2015 in Los Angeles.

    Memes Flock Twitter After Microsoft Purchase of Bethesda Game Publisher

    © AP Photo / Matt Sayles/Invision for Microsoft
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202009211080529940-memes-flock-twitter-after-microsoft-purchase-of-bethesda-game-publisher/

    On Monday, it was announced that Microsoft had purchased ZeniMax Media, a game company which owns Bethesda Softworks. The latter has published popular games including DOOM, Fallout, Dishonored and Elder Scrolls.

    The acquisition of ZeniMax Media by Microsoft caused waves on social media, with users giving mixed reaction to the news. Now that the deal is sealed, new games made by a popular gaming studio Bethesda Softworks will now be included in the Xbox Game Pass.

    "Bethesda’s games have always had a special place on Xbox and in the hearts of millions of gamers around the world. Our teams have a close and storied history working together, from the amazing first DOOM, and its id Tech engine, innovating games on PCs to Bethesda bringing their first console game to the original Xbox, the groundbreaking The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind", said Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, in a statement announcing the deal.

    The announcement was seen by many as a punch toward one of Xbox's main rivals, Sony's PlayStation console, with netizens immediately coming up with jokes and memes.

    ​Many users raised concerns that Microsoft's purchase may mean that Bethesda games could become Xbox exclusives, which, however, was not detailed in the announcement. PC users seemed to be the least impressed with the news.

    ​Others rolled out different suggestions on how things may be working out for Bethesda now that it is acquired by Microsoft. 

    ​Some recalled other Microsoft-related game publishers - Obsidian, where employees, according to users, "did not expect that", and Lionhead - the now closed game studio that was purchased by the tech giant back in 2006.

    ​Oh man... All that news about Microsoft acquiring Zenimax/Bethesda has me thinking about what happened to Lionhead just a few years ago... pic.twitter.com/polo04hq17

    The deal between Microsoft and ZeniMax was announced on Monday, and the tech giant will acquire ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion in cash - said to be one of the biggest deals in the industry of online gaming.

    Bethesda is confirmed to be joining the Xbox family, with new games to be available via the Xbox Game Pass. The firm is behind such popular games as Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Dishonored, Fallout, Prey, Quake and many others.

    Related:

    Xbox Game Pass, Steam Drop Massive Easter Holiday Treat For Gears 5 Fans, Offer 5 Days Free Gameplay
    Microsoft Halts Production of Xbox One X, One S Digital Edition Prior to Series X Launch
    ‘It's Ugly and Freaking Tiny': Microsoft's ‘Smallest Xbox Ever’ Falls Short of Expectations
    Tags:
    Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda, video games, video game, Microsoft
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse