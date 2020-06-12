'People Already Have PS10': Playstation 5 Design Reveal Triggers Memestorm Online

As Sony's upcoming contribution to the video game console industry, the PlayStation 5 has been unveiled to the public for the first time, quite a few social media users had some rather interesting things to say about the device's aesthetic appeal.
With the console's launch being months away, many netizens focused their attention on PS5's outward appearance, chatting about what objects it reminds them of.
Electric razors and routers were but some of the devices and home appliances that were compared to PlayStation 5.
The best one I have seen 🤣#PS5 #PS5Reveal #PS5memes pic.twitter.com/Yvnxukawr0— OhSnap (@OhSnapitsM3L) June 12, 2020
Ok but like why the ps5 looking like one of these #PS5memes pic.twitter.com/w1qKF5uytG— ㄥㄩ乂丨:P (@luxi_p) June 12, 2020
Got the #ps5 early bois. It's the deluxe ultra special limited edition 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hFnZo8mrsi— David Svensson (@IGotPieInMyAss) June 12, 2020
People already have ps10 #PS5 #PS5memes pic.twitter.com/jDIIP3qD8V— callmebigmo (@MoGhxst) June 12, 2020
Some also brought cartoon characters into the equation.
#PS5 be lookin like Part four Jotaro...... pic.twitter.com/4QV2EWcTer— secretdwarf05 (@secretdwarf05) June 12, 2020
June 12, 2020
At least one person brought up the imagery straight from the "Lord of the Rings".
The new PS5 lookin' great!#PS5 #PS5Reveal #PS5memes pic.twitter.com/H4JUSw5otP— Ryou Comics (@ryoucomicsjs) June 12, 2020
And there were also those who jokingly compared the console with the Pope's hat.
I changed my mind. I’m totally buying a #PS5 Pope Edition on launch. 😂 pic.twitter.com/r5j6XwHlpC— SuperNin10Bros 🧀 (@SuperNin10Bros) June 12, 2020
PS5 is giving me Pope hat vibes. #PS5 pic.twitter.com/shkdvg5b29— RunBaboRun (@RunBaboRun) June 11, 2020
