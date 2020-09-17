Gigi Hadid's Father Appears to Reveal Her Baby Has Been Born

In a touching Instagram post that has since been deleted, Gigi Hadid's father, Mohamed Hadid, has apparently made a hint that the model has given birth to her baby.
Fans have managed to save the picture, however, which captures a lovely letter, titled "Grandpa's heart", with a heart pierced by an arrow.
"Hello my little grandchild, it is me", the happy grandfather writes. "My heart as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun and moon. I wish for you a happy time."
Mohammed shared that letter on his Instagram 🥺🦋 "Hello little grandchild, it's is me, my heart as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun & moon. I wish for you a happy time. Know that Grandpa always near. I'll do anything for you my dear. When I heard you were on the way I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you"🤧🥺 #gigihadid #zyanmalik #mohamedhadid
The elder Hadid finishes his letter by saying that he will always be near and shares a heartful memory about wiping a tear of happiness when he heard he was "on the way".
However, when a fan account wondered if the baby had been born, Gigi's father replied: "No."
Fans were also buzzing later on Tuesday, when Gigi's sister Bella shared a photo of her standing nearby her pregnant sister, along with the caption: "I love you both so freaking much - can't stop crying."
Nobody from Hadid's family has confirmed the fans' guesses so far.
