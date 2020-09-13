Video: Bomb Disposal Team Explodes Grenade Found by Teen on Saltburn Beach

A bomb disposal process was filmed in Saltburn, UK, on Sunday, after an old hand grenade was discovered on a beach by a teenager.
According to The Daily Mail, an explosives team was sent to the scene to dispose of the grenade, and locals were warned to stay away from the area and "not be tempted to visit to see what is happening".
The video showed the team detonating the grenade on Cat Nab. As The Northern Echo reported, a 50-metre cordon was put up around the scene, and nearby roads were also shut down while the team disposed of the grenade.
14-year-old Azaan Jami discovered the grenade on the beach while hunting for fossils, quickly alerting his family. The adults then warned authorities, and the bomb disposal team successfully detonated the hand weapon.
