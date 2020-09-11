Moment of Explosion Near Hotel in Chinese City of Zhuhai Caught on Camera

Chinese Central Television reported that a gas explosion was the cause of the incident.
It is unclear whether the blast has claimed any lives, but at least three people were reported to have been injured.
According to local media reports, rescuers pulled many victims from under the rubble, but a search and rescue operation is still underway.
Social media users shared videos that showed the moment of the explosion that allegedly took place at the Zhuhai Baitengtou Tenghu Hotel.
坐标珠海，不知道有无人员伤亡。 pic.twitter.com/V6AC3FRCIV— dizhu00652 (@dizhu00652) September 11, 2020
#中共國在燃燒🔥— 澤讓秋措 (@niepanxinglai) September 11, 2020
🔥🔥🔥 【#广东珠海一酒店发生煤气爆炸】9月11日，广东珠海，OYO腾湖大酒店附近发生煤气爆炸，现场浓烟滚滚⋯⋯ pic.twitter.com/oqVaR31K0M
All comments
Show new comments (0)