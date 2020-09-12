Register
18:58 GMT12 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Screenshot from a clip showing a dance scene from the Netflix movie Cuties

    US Politicians Demand Prosecution of Netflix Over 'Child Porn' Film 'Cuties'

    © Photo : Twitter / @MaryMargOlohan
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424664_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_de1b0237095aa29755ec58710669ca67.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202009121080442481-us-politicians-demand-prosecution-of-netflix-over-child-porn-film-cuties/

    French-Senegalese director Maimouna Doucoure insists her film 'Cuties' is a warning of the dangers of society sexualising young girls, but social media users have called it pornographic and launched a boycott campaign against streaming service Netflix.

    US legislators have called for legal action against TV streaming service Netflix for screening controversial French movie Cuties.

    Republican Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton and Indiana Representative Jim Banks entered the ongoing fray over the film, which they said sexualises pre-teen girls and even called "child pornography."

    “There’s no excuse for the sexualization of children, and Netflix’s decision to promote the film ‘Cuties’ is disgusting at best and a serious crime at worst,” Cotton said in a statement to the Daily Caller. “I urge the Department of Justice to take action against Netflix for their role in pushing explicit depictions of children into American homes.”

    Banks added that prosecutors should charge Netflix with distributing "child pornography"

    “As a father of young daughters, I find it sickening," he said. "Not only is this movie fodder for pedophiles, it encourages very young girls to defy their parents’ wishes and share pornographic images of themselves with strangers."

    “Our culture has come a long way in recent years, recognizing the power of television, movies and magazines to affect young girls.”

    “The lessons taught in this film are not ones I want my daughters learning.” Banks added. “The DOJ should be readying charges against Netflix for distribution of child pornography.”

    ​Cuties tells the story of 11-year-old Senegalese immigrant Amy who joins three of her classmates in their twerking dance crew, defying the morality of her polygamous Muslim family.

    The movie, titled Mignonnes in French, is the debut feature film by Paris-born director Maimouna Doucoure, who is of Senegalese origin like the heroine of the film. The film premiered at the Sundance festival in January.

    Doucoure insists her film is "sounding an alarm" that "our children should have the time to be children, and we as adults should protect their innocence and keep them innocent as long as possible.”

    Other legislators from both sides of the partisan divide also condemned the film and called for action against Netflix.

    Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz published a letter he had sent to Attorney General William Barr, also urging him to investigate Netflix, its executives and the film's producers for potential child pornography offences.

    Hawaii Democrat Congress Representative Tulsi Gabbard also tweeted her disgust at the film, which she classed as "child porn" that would "whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade." She added her voice to calls for a boycott with the #CancelNetflix hashtag.

    But liberal media-watchers were quick to label Gabbard, an outspoken critic of former president Barack Obama's support for militants in Syria, a conspiracy theorist:

    ​The hashtag campaign has gained momentum this week after the film was released on Netflix, prompting a backlash on social media. Stills and clips of the provocative dance routine at the film's climax have provoked particular outrage.

    The controversy over Cuties began in August with Netflix's release of promotional images which were far more sexual than the original ​movie poster. The streaming service apologised over the "inappropriate artwork" but did not cancel the film's release.

    ​Netflix, which has trumpeted its commitment to "strong black leads" in film and TV amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, has defended its decision to release the film. “Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children," a spokesperson said on Thursday.

    "It’s an award winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up – and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”

    Related:

    Fans Furious as 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Episode Slamming Blackface Axed by UK's Netflix
    US ICE Threatens Filmmakers, Producers in Bid to Block Approved Footage From Netflix - Report
    Fugitive Mehul Choksi Approaches Indian Court Over Netflix Web Series 'Bad Boy Billionaires'
    Tags:
    paedophilia, US Congress, Child Pornography, Netflix
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 September
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse