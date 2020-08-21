Netflix Apologises for 'Inappropriate' Artwork for Film About Twerking Preteens After Backlash

The French film, which debuted at the Sundance festival in January, deals with the themes of the sexualisation of children and the rebellion of a Muslim girl against her traditional family.

Netflix has apologized after a promotional poster for the new French film ‘Cuties’ provoked a Tweetstorm over its sexualized portrayal of four 11-year-old girls who form a twerking dance troop.

“We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties,” a spokeswoman for the online film and TV streaming service told the Daily Caller.

“It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which premiered at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”

The Netflix promo image for the debut feature film by director Maimouna Doucoure shows the four child actresses in provocative poses in outfits exposing their midriffs and thighs.

That contrasts with the original poster of the film titled ‘Mignonnes’ in French, which depicts the four girls in everyday clothes after a shopping spree.

The film, set for Netflix release on September 9, tells the story of Amy, an 11-year-old Senegalese immigrant from a polygamous Muslim family with two mothers who rebels against her traditional upbringing.

Amy “joins a group of dancers named ‘the cuties’ at school, and rapidly grows aware of her burgeoning femininity – upsetting her mother and her values in the process,” according to the film’s description.

The artwork provoked outrage among the Twitterati, especially conservative commentators.

Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family's traditions.



its interesting to compare the french version of the cuties poster to the american version...

like the French version has more "kids having fun!" vibes, while the American version is just fucking.... gross.

I feel like the #Netflix marketing team has a lot to answer for.

I did some research and the director is a French Senegalese Black woman who is pulls from her own experiences as an immigrant and comments on the hyper-sexualization of preadolescent girls.



But look at the original poster vs the Netflix one

