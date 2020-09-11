'Better to be Electrifying Than a Fossil’: Users Help Monica Lewinsky Choose Between Tesla & Subaru

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk entered a brief Twitter exchange with Monica Lewinsky, offering her a great deal after the anti-bullying activist and former White House intern went viral on Twitter on 10 September.
Lewinsky, known for her scandalous affair in 1995-1996 with then-President Bill Clinton, which culminated in his impeachment, revealed she was struggling to make a choice between a Subaru and a Tesla.
so very me.— Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) September 10, 2020
can’t decide between a subaru or a tesla.
The billionaire immediately responded that she was welcome to “try a Tesla”, to see if she liked it.
Try a Tesla & you’re welcome to give it back if you decide you prefer a Subaru— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2020
The short Twitter conversation between the two sparked a chain reaction on the social media platform.
Users weighed in, offering buying advice, with some touting the advantages of a Tesla, that runs solely on electricity.
Subaru is yet to release a fully-electric vehicle, but does offer some hybrid models featuring gasoline engines and a rechargeable battery.
Formula 1 racing executive Mark Gallagher cast his vote for the electric vehicles.
Better to be electrifying than a fossil. 😉— Mark Gallagher (@_markgallagher) September 10, 2020
Many others similarly opted for the Tesla.
imma go with the Tesla pic.twitter.com/36M7Kzjn6V— Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) September 10, 2020
After owning a Tesla for a year I don’t think I will ever go back to an analog car ever again— Tushar Jain (@TusharJain_) September 10, 2020
Author Jon Ronson touted the Subaru.
If it helps, I have a Subaru and everyone I pass look impressed! I love it. It tells the world that we are sensible and we have a very small amount of style.— jon ronson (@jonronson) September 10, 2020
Sceptics offered their view of the all-electric vehicle.
Elon, everyone knows Teslas are the better car. The concern is about having sufficient charging stations spread throughout the country if you want to go on a road trip. Gas stations have been around forever, while EV charging is more recent.— BLM, Burn Loot Murder, is a Domestic Terror Group (@RDelbson) September 10, 2020
Subaru only take 4 minutes to fill up the tank, less PG&E bill, no need to look for charging stations 😁😁— Nam Duong 🇺🇸 🐘 (@randyduong99) September 10, 2020
Imagine you miss a payment for your Tesla and it drives itself back to the dealership— ✧ nikhil ✧ (@GulabiGabru) September 10, 2020
I'm hearing that Teslas don't really have that new car smell.— Ted Wong III 🤙🏾🌺 (@Tee3ree) September 10, 2020
It's more of an Elon Musk.
Producer Peter O Riordan piped in, wondering if the offer was uniquely addressed to Lewinsky.
This offer extend to everyone ?— Peter O Riordan (@PeterORIordan1) September 10, 2020
At this point, some commented that it was “standard policy”.
Tesla has had the return policy for some time. 7 days or 1000 miles which ever is less. https://t.co/UNTz9tCHCs— UUrsol (@UUrrsol) September 11, 2020
Others underscored that the choice Lewinsky was struggling with was far beyond the reach of a great many ordinary people.
Oh wow what a very hard choice , while Americans are homeless and starving because they can’t find work due to all these democratic governors shutting down their city’s, I feel very bad for you that you can’t decide on a new car— Matthew Seretti (@SerettiME) September 10, 2020
