'Better to be Electrifying Than a Fossil’: Users Help Monica Lewinsky Choose Between Tesla & Subaru

Former White House intern Monica Lewinksy, notorious for her affair with then-President Bill Clinton which later led to his impeachment, tweeted on Thursday that she was unsure which automobile to purchase, sparking an immediate response on the social media platform.

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk entered a brief Twitter exchange with Monica Lewinsky, offering her a great deal after the anti-bullying activist and former White House intern went viral on Twitter on 10 September.

Lewinsky, known for her scandalous affair in 1995-1996 with then-President Bill Clinton, which culminated in his impeachment, revealed she was struggling to make a choice between a Subaru and a Tesla.

so very me.

can’t decide between a subaru or a tesla. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) September 10, 2020

​The billionaire immediately responded that she was welcome to “try a Tesla”, to see if she liked it.

Try a Tesla & you’re welcome to give it back if you decide you prefer a Subaru — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2020

​The short Twitter conversation between the two sparked a chain reaction on the social media platform.

Users weighed in, offering buying advice, with some touting the advantages of a Tesla, that runs solely on electricity.

Subaru is yet to release a fully-electric vehicle, but does offer some hybrid models featuring gasoline engines and a rechargeable battery.

Formula 1 racing executive Mark Gallagher cast his vote for the electric vehicles.

Better to be electrifying than a fossil. 😉 — Mark Gallagher (@_markgallagher) September 10, 2020

​Many others similarly opted for the Tesla.

imma go with the Tesla pic.twitter.com/36M7Kzjn6V — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) September 10, 2020

After owning a Tesla for a year I don’t think I will ever go back to an analog car ever again — Tushar Jain (@TusharJain_) September 10, 2020

​Author Jon Ronson touted the Subaru.

If it helps, I have a Subaru and everyone I pass look impressed! I love it. It tells the world that we are sensible and we have a very small amount of style. — jon ronson (@jonronson) September 10, 2020

​Sceptics offered their view of the all-electric vehicle.

Elon, everyone knows Teslas are the better car. The concern is about having sufficient charging stations spread throughout the country if you want to go on a road trip. Gas stations have been around forever, while EV charging is more recent. — BLM, Burn Loot Murder, is a Domestic Terror Group (@RDelbson) September 10, 2020

Subaru only take 4 minutes to fill up the tank, less PG&E bill, no need to look for charging stations 😁😁 — Nam Duong 🇺🇸 🐘 (@randyduong99) September 10, 2020

Imagine you miss a payment for your Tesla and it drives itself back to the dealership — ✧ nikhil ✧ (@GulabiGabru) September 10, 2020

I'm hearing that Teslas don't really have that new car smell.



It's more of an Elon Musk. — Ted Wong III 🤙🏾🌺 (@Tee3ree) September 10, 2020

​Producer Peter O Riordan piped in, wondering if the offer was uniquely addressed to Lewinsky.

This offer extend to everyone ? — Peter O Riordan (@PeterORIordan1) September 10, 2020

​At this point, some commented that it was “standard policy”.

Tesla has had the return policy for some time. 7 days or 1000 miles which ever is less. https://t.co/UNTz9tCHCs — UUrsol (@UUrrsol) September 11, 2020

​Others underscored that the choice Lewinsky was struggling with was far beyond the reach of a great many ordinary people.