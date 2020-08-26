'Get That Illegal Alien Off Stage': Bette Midler Faces Backlash After Mocking Melania Trump's Accent

Midler mocked a speech by Melania Trump delivered earlier on Tuesday during the Republican National Convention, lashing out at FLOTUS in a series of tweets calling to get "that illegal alien" off the stage.

The iconic US actress and singer, Bette Midler, has encountered a wave of criticism over mocking remarks about Melania Trump's accent she tweeted as the first lady spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Tweeting about the performances on the RNC, Midler took verbal shots at Melania, stating that "she still can't speak English" and demanding to "get that illegal alien off the stage", while the first lady delivered a speech in which she endorsed her husband and shared personal experiences.

In a speech wrapping up the second day of the convention, Melania urged an end to anti-racism demonstration violence, and called for "reflecting on our mistakes, be proud of our evolution and look to our way forward".

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

​Midler's tweets caused waves on Twitter, with netizens lashing out at the award-winning performer and accusing her of xenophobia and racism.

If #Melania were a #Democrat, this kind of xenophobic bigotry would get one permanently suspended from @Twitter. — ❌John Johnson - American Patriot🇺🇸 (@Onelifetogive) August 26, 2020

You’re a racist piece of work — 💄ɳαɳ૮ن🇺🇸Will NOT kneel to Anti-Christ Marxist (@LVNancy) August 26, 2020

“WHY WONT THE IMMIGRANT TALK ENGLISH WITHOUT AN ACCENT WERE IN AMERICA DAMMIT” is quite the enlightened take. — Razor (@hale_razor) August 26, 2020

​Some users noted that Melania Trump is reported to be able to speak several languages, and suggested that Midler share how many of languages she speaks.

Bette only speaks one, Hate. — A Censored Patriot (@censoredpatri0t) August 26, 2020

She speaks five languages, you racist. — Who's Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? - Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 26, 2020

She speaks better English than Joe Biden. — 𝕞𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 🙈🙉🙊 (@my3monkees) August 26, 2020

​Others were outraged that the staunchly Democratic Midler, was making fun of an immigrant because of their accent.

The party of diversity mocks an American for her accent... https://t.co/K0Bm2IvvBK — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 26, 2020

I already knew you were going to say this...I thought y’all loved “immigrants”... ? — samanthamarika (@samanthamarika1) August 26, 2020

Mocking an immigrant to "own" Republicans.🤡 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 26, 2020

Midler later apologized for mocking Melania's accent, noting that people with all accents are "welcomed always" in America. Commenting on her apology, Twitter users were divided, with some claiming that Melania should have improved her accent after living in the United States for as long as she has, and others insisting that the apology was not "appropriate".

Well, all hell has broken loose because I said Melania “still can’t speak English” last night. I was wrong to make fun of her accent. America is made up people who speak with all kinds of accents, and they are all welcomed always. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

​Melania Trump spoke at the RNC, alongside such figures as Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, State Secretary Mike Pompeo and others. The convention is scheduled to continue until Thursday, when President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a speech accepting his Republican presidential nomination.