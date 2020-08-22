AlyssaMilanoIsALie Trending After Rose McGowan Blasts 'Fraud' Charmed Co-Star for 'Stealing MeToo'

In April, MeToo champion Rose McGowan called out actress and feminist Alyssa Milano for endorsing Joe Biden for the presidency, despite him being implicated in sexual abuse allegations. At the time, his ex-staffer had come forward claiming he cornered and inappropriately touched her while he was Senator for Delaware, which Biden denied.

On Friday night users took Twitter to trend the hashtag #AlyssaMilanoIsALie, and it has since kicked into high gear, initially starting with a fiery politically-themed exchange between actress and well-known left-winger Alyssa Milano and her Charmed colleague Rose McGown.

The persona mentioned in the hashtag, Alyssa Milano, naturally couldn't help paying attention to its torrential spread, as she has been increasingly tagged by those joining in the flashmob.

"Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep?", she wondered cheekily, before attempting to send another veiled dig at her former co-star:

Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep?



Everyone saying sweet things—I see you. Thank you.



Everyone saying horrible things—I see you. Fuck off.



Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people. ❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 22, 2020

The hashtag, however, had already gained traction by that time, with Milano finding herself under a hurricane of accusations:

"You are done my dear! No one likes you or trusts your a** anymore! Just think I truly liked you and your character on Who's The Boss but you are nothing like her! You are a hateful lying sexual assault enabler!", one exclaimed, with another pointing to "hypocrite" Milano having allegedly donned blackface – "which is bad no matter your political affiliation", the user charged.

Reminder: blackface is bad, no matter your political party affiliation. #AlyssaMilanoIsALie https://t.co/uGWj8X6Xtw — Mo says support Ed Markey 🌹 (@MozFrame) August 22, 2020

Many more joined in posting under the hashtag to what extent she is "a phony liar":

Smeared the only candidate for working class.



Dismissed a sexual assault allegation because it was politically inconvenient.



Sits comfortably in her mansion while everyone else struggles and continues to punch down.



#AlyssaMilanoIsALie — Russia Bear Likes Who is The Boss‼️ (@srslyberserk) August 22, 2020

Some even came up with the chronology of her beliefs and statements, implying they are politically motivated, with users en masse claiming she was in fact "used" for a certain cause.

"Real feminists don't have double standards about which predatory men they hold accountable", one stated unequivocally, with another dubbing Milano a pejorative Karen:

"Alyssa has been a Karen since Charmed. She's the reason why Shannon lost her role and was replaced by the amazing Rose McGowan".

Memes have likewise started flooding the internet:

The way Rose McGowan is destroying Alyssa Milano. #AlyssaMilanoIsALie pic.twitter.com/3TauLXS8xu — Hamdia Ahmed (@hamdia_ahmed) August 22, 2020

The plebs are taking back this country from 1% and #AlyssaMilanoIsALie pic.twitter.com/L0a4heZdQ4 — lord Dokusei 🇹🇹 (@lockwoodx3) August 22, 2020

Some recalled how McGowan blasted Milano as "a fraud and lie" back in April over endorsing Joe Biden for US president:

Remember folks #AlyssaMilanoIsALie



Here is @rosemcgowan talking about how big of a lie Alyssa Milano and her me too movement is. pic.twitter.com/GWWhZ1GeJl — New York Socialist (@berniebromanny) August 22, 2020

There were also voices in Milano's defence, suggesting the evil talk is all about jealousy:

I love you. Keep fighting the fight. You rule. — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) August 22, 2020

Alyssa, thank you for fighting for WOMEN's Rights



Gay Rights



Equality for all. Daily



Popularity & Mob opinion changes daily, but our actions & true character are all that matters. — DanielNewmaη 404-737-1636 (@DanielNewman) August 22, 2020

The hastag #AlyssaMilanoIsALie started trending as soon as Milano reacted to McGowan's tirade against the Democrats on Friday, when she said Americans voted red "because of you motherfuckers" – the party that she claimed failed everything .

Milano came up with what she called "a thread of all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place", enumerating everything from the suffrage movement to voting rights, minimum wage, and the anti-Hitler coalition's victory in WWII. However, McGowan, the MeToo champion, struck back, charging:

"Ummm... did you conveniently forget only WHITE WOMEN got the right to vote? They betrayed all others. To quote Marilyn Manson, 'I was not born with enough middle fingers.'"

She went on to accuse Milano of "stealing #metoo, a brilliant communication tool, not a movement", with Tara Reade, Joe Biden's accuser, butting in condemning "complicit" Milano for "enabling rape":