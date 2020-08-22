Register
10:34 GMT22 August 2020
    Actress Alyssa Milano speaks after delivering a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp's office detailing her opposition to HB 481 at the State Capitol Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Atlanta

    #AlyssaMilanoIsALie Trending After Rose McGowan Blasts 'Fraud' Charmed Co-Star for 'Stealing MeToo'

    © AP Photo / John Bazemore
    In April, MeToo champion Rose McGowan called out actress and feminist Alyssa Milano for endorsing Joe Biden for the presidency, despite him being implicated in sexual abuse allegations. At the time, his ex-staffer had come forward claiming he cornered and inappropriately touched her while he was Senator for Delaware, which Biden denied.

    On Friday night users took Twitter to trend the hashtag #AlyssaMilanoIsALie, and it has since kicked into high gear, initially starting with a fiery politically-themed exchange between actress and well-known left-winger Alyssa Milano and her Charmed colleague Rose McGown.

    The persona mentioned in the hashtag, Alyssa Milano, naturally couldn't help paying attention to its torrential spread, as she has been increasingly tagged by those joining in the flashmob.

    "Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep?", she wondered cheekily, before attempting to send another veiled dig at her former co-star:

    The hashtag, however, had already gained traction by that time, with Milano finding herself under a hurricane of accusations:

    "You are done my dear! No one likes you or trusts your a** anymore! Just think I truly liked you and your character on Who's The Boss but you are nothing like her! You are a hateful lying sexual assault enabler!", one exclaimed, with another pointing to "hypocrite" Milano having allegedly donned blackface – "which is bad no matter your political affiliation", the user charged.

    Many more joined in posting under the hashtag to what extent she is "a phony liar":

    Some even came up with the chronology of her beliefs and statements, implying they are politically motivated, with users en masse claiming she was in fact "used" for a certain cause.

    "Real feminists don't have double standards about which predatory men they hold accountable", one stated unequivocally, with another dubbing Milano a pejorative Karen:

    "Alyssa has been a Karen since Charmed. She's the reason why Shannon lost her role and was replaced by the amazing Rose McGowan".

    Memes have likewise started flooding the internet:

    Some recalled how McGowan blasted Milano as "a fraud and lie" back in April over endorsing Joe Biden for US president:

    There were also voices in Milano's defence, suggesting the evil talk is all about jealousy:

    The hastag #AlyssaMilanoIsALie started trending as soon as Milano reacted to McGowan's tirade against the Democrats on Friday, when she said Americans voted red "because of you motherfuckers" – the party that she claimed failed everything .

    Milano came up with what she called "a thread of all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place", enumerating everything from the suffrage movement to voting rights, minimum wage, and the anti-Hitler coalition's victory in WWII. However, McGowan, the MeToo champion, struck back, charging:

    "Ummm... did you conveniently forget only WHITE WOMEN got the right to vote? They betrayed all others. To quote Marilyn Manson, 'I was not born with enough middle fingers.'"

    She went on to accuse Milano of "stealing #metoo, a brilliant communication tool, not a movement", with Tara Reade, Joe Biden's accuser, butting in condemning "complicit" Milano for "enabling rape":

