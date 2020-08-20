Register
    Britney Spears

    'Set Her Free': Netizens Angry After Judge Leaves Britney Spears' Dad in Charge of Her Affairs

    Viral
    by
    The famous singer has been under court-appointed conservatorship, with her father serving as her guardian, since 2008, when she suffered a mental breakdown and was placed in a psychiatric ward. Some fans claim that Spears is being kept prisoner by her family and demand that the singer be freed.

    Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears will remain in charge of her business and personal affairs. A court in Los Angeles did not approve the singer’s request for her dad to be replaced as her conservator. Instead, Judge Brenda Penny extended the current conservatorship until February 2021, according to a document posted online.

    In 2019, the singer’s father appointed Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s long-time manager, to temporarily replace him as his daughter’s guardian, after he experienced health issues. The singer’s lawyer filed documents saying that Britney, 38, doesn’t want her father to be her conservator and wants Montgomery to continue in that role. The singer’s lawyer said she is "strongly opposed" to her father controlling her affairs. However, the judge declined the request.

    The news prompted an angry backlash online, with social media users demanding justice for Britney and claiming that her dad bribed the judge.

    ​The singer was placed in a 12-year conservatorship in 2008 following a series of mental breakdowns. The court-approved measure gives her father legal control over her assets, career, and personal decisions. Sources close to the family claim the conservatorship is necessary, as the singer is suffering from mental issues and is unstable. Netizens have dismissed these allegations, noting that the singer has managed to revive her career and has been working tirelessly for years.

    ​Others blasted the singer’s parents, who users claim are using Britney’s money and keeping her locked up.

    ​Many users contended that the public is not being told important information and warned that the ugly truth will be revealed after the singer’s death.

    ​Still others believed that without conservatorship, the singer would have been broke and sick.

    ​The campaign #FreeBritney has existed for more than a decade and numerous celebrities, including actress Rose McGowan, socialite Paris Hilton, and singer Miley Cyrus have voiced support for it. Members of the movement claim that she is being kept prisoner by her family. The campaign saw a resurgence in 2019 after Spears reportedly spent time in a mental facility.

    Her father Jamie Spears recently commented on the allegations, calling them "a conspiracy theory" and a "joke". "I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private", he added.

