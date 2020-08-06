Cigar-Shaped UFO in NBC News Report on Navajo Nation in Arizona Stuns Social Media Users

This bizarre object frequently appears in the skies over different cities in the United States, but witnesses claim to have seen it in other parts of the world, including in Europe and Latin America, where it had an unusual colour.

A mysterious object that appeared during an NBC News report on a water crisis in the Navajo Nation, has stunned social media users. The object appeared at the end of the report when the cameraman was shooting a woman playing a hand drum and singing. The cigar-shaped object suddenly appears piercing a cloud and then zips across the blue sky and disappears into another cloud.

The video was uploaded to YouTube channel Hidden Underbelly 2.0 dedicated to UFOs and other mysterious sightings.

One user wrote that the object is trying to camouflage itself with the clouds.

"The Navajo Nation has so many UFO sightings! I have family in northern NM & I've seen them myself when I visit, but it's difficult to get them on video, since I'm usually driving & they travel so quickly!", wrote another

One user alleged that the enigmatic object sprays coronavirus. "Navajo nations are being hit hard by COVID", the netizen wrote.

Some users were skeptical that the object was of extraterrestrial origin and said it was simply a plane that looked like an alien ship because it was far away from the camera.

Cigar or snake-shaped objects have frequently appeared in different parts of the United States, the last time in Tennessee. However, they have also been seen in other parts of the world, including in Europe and Latin America, where it had an unusual colour and was glittering.