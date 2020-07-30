Laser from Death Star: Dazzling Green 'Meteor' Lights Up Night Sky in Jaw-Dropping Sighting - Video

Musician Amber Coffman shot some striking footage of a suspected meteor, revealing that she “saw one of the craziest things” she has ever witnessed.
Guys, we just saw one of the craziest things we have ever seen in our lives and I managed to capture some of it. A meteor for the ages! pic.twitter.com/kPIchIPREV— Amber Coffman (@Amber_Coffman) July 29, 2020
She called it “a meteor for the ages”, sharing a video on Twitter which showed a bright green fireball shooting through the sky and ending with a trail. The celestial phenomenon illuminated the sky and dark clouds as it glided by.
Amber told one of her followers that "maybe the clouds obscured most of the visible trail" but claimed that "the trail was highly visible in person."
To our eyes it appeared to break apart over the mountains out in the national forest- would be extremely difficult to find/get to the exact spot! But that would be rad— Amber Coffman (@Amber_Coffman) July 29, 2020
Another user shared a video on the same Twitter thread, stating that he saw a similar phenomenon.
Saw the same thing, terrible quality though. pic.twitter.com/9xFtvKH9XY— Andrew (@The_Nelli41) July 29, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)