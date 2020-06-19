Shiny & Metallic Meteorite Piece Falls From Sky in India's Rajasthan

A celestial object, which geologists have classified as a "very rare and valuable" metallic meteorite, has fallen from the sky in the Indian state of Rajasthan's Jalore district.
Meteorite like object falls in Sanchor area in Jalore district at 7 AM on Friday , (June 19 , 2020 )
The object weighs 2.78 Kg approx
As per geologists it is a metallic meteorite - very rare and most valuable. @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/6upY31jPLF
The shiny and metallic object which weighs around 2.78 kilograms fell in the Sanchore area of the district at around 7:00 a.m. on Friday. Because of its weight, the object is believed to have sunk 4-5 feet into the ground. The object was retrieved by police and is set to be further examined by a team of scientists.
A picture of the meteorite was shared on Twitter and is generating an amusing response.
Such events are not new to the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.
Recently, residents in the village of Alwar woke up to a loud thud in the wee hours, when a meteor-like structure crashed on the ground, emanating a bright light. The incident was captured on CCTV footage.
According to experts, tonnes of debris in space burn out before ever reaching Earth's atmosphere and an object falling on the surface is rare.
