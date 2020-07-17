Claims That Schwarzenegger Tried 'Everything' in Sex Affair With Brigitte Nielsen Spark New Interest

It was revealed in 2011 that during the shooting of the legendary film “Red Sonja” in the 80s, actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger had a “steamy” affair with Danish star Brigitte Nielsen. Arnie was dating his future wife at that time, but it did not prevent the on-screen partners from becoming particularly close.

Apparently the world’s best-known Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger tried “everything” during his ardent affair with his Red Sonja partner Brigitte Nielsen, according to an autobiography written by the actress.

Nielsen’s “You Only Get One Life” memoire was published back in 2011, but it seems that some of the bombshell claims made in the book have only gone viral only now. As such, netizens were knocked out by assertions that the former California governor, who is now 72, had “no restrictions” when it came to experiments with his colleague back in the '80s.

"We both knew that it wouldn't last beyond the movie, we didn't hold back,” Nielsen wrote back then.

"We wanted to try everything and so we did. There were no restrictions, no promises, nothing, and it was a great time in my life,” she famously claimed.

© AP Photo / Joel C Ryan Actress Brigitte Nielsen poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Creed II' in central London, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018

Arnold Schwarzenegger 'tried every sex act' with Brigitte Nielsen in steamy affair



Arnold. You have ticked off all the sex acts in the book so far...but there is one final question. Have you tried Missionary? No? Then you should do. — Essex Walker (@Essex_walker) July 16, 2020

So have I, but it doesn’t make the news : ( — Bobby Johnson (@BobbyJo33711705) July 16, 2020

@kuku27 Is this greatest happening, worth Oscars — vijay banga (@lekh27) July 16, 2020

The saucy details came following the scandal surrounding Schwarzenegger’s divorce with Maria Shriver, as the two separated in 2011, after California's former 'governator' had left office. The couple broke up as it emerged that Schwarzenegger had fathered a son with their family’s household employee 14 years prior. According to Nielsen’s book, her affair with Schwarzenegger also took place after he had already started dating Shriver, his future wife and the mother of four of his children.