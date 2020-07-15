'You Don’t Really Care, Do You?': Melania Trump’s Call to Wear Mask Splits Americans

Register
    US President Donald Trump applauds first lady Melania Trump during an event on reopening schools amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the East Room of the White House, 7 July 2020

    America's First Family, and especially President Trump, have been repeatedly criticised for failing to wear personal protective equipment when in public during the pandemic. With more than 136,000 deaths from COVID-19 now registered in the US, calls to wear face masks have become more acute. Last week, Donald Trump finally donned one in public.

    US First Lady Melania Trump urged people to wear face covering and continue to practice social distancing even during the summer months via Twitter, while posting her own photo in a mask that was allegedly taken back in April.

    “The more precaution we take now can mean a healthier & safer country in the Fall,” Melania Trump said.

    ​The tweet came shortly after her husband President Trump was spotted wearing a stylish navy-black face mask – for the first time in public - during his visit to wounded soldiers at Walter Reed Hospital. He is said to have donned a mask at a Ford factory in Michigan in May, but only backstage. The president vocally refused to appear in public with his face covered, citing the fact that his administration frequently gets tested for coronavirus and there is just no need for PPE.

    For some social media users, the president’s refusal to wear a mask has somehow devalued his wife's calls to do the opposite:

    “You don't really care, do you?”, several netizens wrote, referring to the message on the first lady’s famous jacket.

    Some also recalled instances when neither Melania, nor her husband cared so much about “protection” in the past – even allegedly in relation to their personal life.

    But others praised the First Lady’s appeals, which she first uttered as early as April. Back then, in a post accompanied by the same photo, the FLOTUS said that “as the CDC studies the spread of #COVID-19, they recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when social distancing can be hard to do”.

    Melania Trump was earlier seen wearing a mask on several occasions while in public, including during her visit to The Mary Elizabeth House last week.

    She also conducted Zoom calls and online meetings as part of her Be Best efforts. Netizens thus noted that it was “unfair to hold her accountable for her husband's actions” and praised her efforts to encourage anti-corona measures.

    Meanwhile, the first lady was the one who reiterated her husband’s calls to reopen American schools this autumn.

    “When children are out of school, they are missing more than just time in the classroom. They’re missing the laughter of their friends, learning from their teachers, and the joy of recess and play,” the FLOTUS said during the event at the White House last week. “For children with disabilities, without access to technology or whose homes are not a safe place, the situation can be even worse.”

    Some has criticised these efforts, however, citing a rising number of corona-cases in the United States. According to John Hopkins University data provided on 15 July, more than 3.43 million cases of the infection have been registered in the United States, with over 136,400 deaths resulting from COVID-19.

    COVID-19, coronavirus, mask, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, United States
