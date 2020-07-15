'You Don’t Really Care, Do You?': Melania Trump’s Call to Wear Mask Splits Americans

America's First Family, and especially President Trump, have been repeatedly criticised for failing to wear personal protective equipment when in public during the pandemic. With more than 136,000 deaths from COVID-19 now registered in the US, calls to wear face masks have become more acute. Last week, Donald Trump finally donned one in public.

US First Lady Melania Trump urged people to wear face covering and continue to practice social distancing even during the summer months via Twitter, while posting her own photo in a mask that was allegedly taken back in April.

“The more precaution we take now can mean a healthier & safer country in the Fall,” Melania Trump said.

Even in the summer months, please remember to wear face coverings & practice social distancing. The more precaution we take now can mean a healthier & safer country in the Fall. pic.twitter.com/80dGOWIyDJ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 14, 2020

​The tweet came shortly after her husband President Trump was spotted wearing a stylish navy-black face mask – for the first time in public - during his visit to wounded soldiers at Walter Reed Hospital. He is said to have donned a mask at a Ford factory in Michigan in May, but only backstage. The president vocally refused to appear in public with his face covered, citing the fact that his administration frequently gets tested for coronavirus and there is just no need for PPE.

For some social media users, the president’s refusal to wear a mask has somehow devalued his wife's calls to do the opposite:

“You don't really care, do you?”, several netizens wrote, referring to the message on the first lady’s famous jacket.

Even when Covid is long gone, you should always wear a mask. Jus sayin pic.twitter.com/yFbKq9J24O — glennresists (@glennresists3) July 14, 2020

They don't even like her in Slovenia. pic.twitter.com/Bli4uXJfdL — where are the girls 2020 🇭 (@228Years) July 14, 2020

Some also recalled instances when neither Melania, nor her husband cared so much about “protection” in the past – even allegedly in relation to their personal life.

You are 6 months late.... — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 14, 2020

I love getting health advice from a woman whose husband had unprotected sex with a porn star. — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) July 14, 2020

But others praised the First Lady’s appeals, which she first uttered as early as April. Back then, in a post accompanied by the same photo, the FLOTUS said that “as the CDC studies the spread of #COVID-19, they recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when social distancing can be hard to do”.

Melania Trump was earlier seen wearing a mask on several occasions while in public, including during her visit to The Mary Elizabeth House last week.

Today I visited The Mary Elizabeth House, an inspiring place & supportive community for young women & children. I met w staff, mothers & children, & dropped off boxed lunches & #BeBest items to show my appreciation for their efforts to strengthen families in our community. pic.twitter.com/lR8vTfrx8u — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 9, 2020

She also conducted Zoom calls and online meetings as part of her Be Best efforts. Netizens thus noted that it was “unfair to hold her accountable for her husband's actions” and praised her efforts to encourage anti-corona measures.

Im no FLOTUS fan, but it's unfair to hold her accountable for her husband's actions.



Especially when she's doing the right thing (raising awareness about the importance of wearing a mask).



They are two separate people, you know.



We must encourage the good.#StaySafe 😷 — ||||M's in quarantine until COVID vaccine|||| (@msderohanes) July 14, 2020

I'm not a fan of the President, or a single thing he says...but, the FLOTUS had been the epitome of consistent. Disrespect should be earned/deserved and she's done nothing to bring about name calling. — Tommy (@TommyK53062) July 14, 2020

This tweet alone proves this country will never unite. How can anyone be mean to this First Lady? She is smart, genuine, with no hidden agenda. These people are so mean... — Dr.Fred (@Phreadys) July 14, 2020

Thank you for encouraging people to wear a mask. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the first lady was the one who reiterated her husband’s calls to reopen American schools this autumn.

“When children are out of school, they are missing more than just time in the classroom. They’re missing the laughter of their friends, learning from their teachers, and the joy of recess and play,” the FLOTUS said during the event at the White House last week. “For children with disabilities, without access to technology or whose homes are not a safe place, the situation can be even worse.”

Children will not social distance or wear a mask for any length of time. To open schools is deadly and will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/D1nYUbDU3M — Janet Kay🌴☀️🦎 (@tinyboo49) July 14, 2020

Some has criticised these efforts, however, citing a rising number of corona-cases in the United States. According to John Hopkins University data provided on 15 July, more than 3.43 million cases of the infection have been registered in the United States, with over 136,400 deaths resulting from COVID-19.