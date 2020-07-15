Register
01:02 GMT15 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump attends a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 14, 2020.

    ‘Disgusting and Horrific’: Trump Admin Bypasses CDC Database, Pushes Schools to Reopen

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0e/1079885869_0:0:2917:1641_1200x675_80_0_0_f001dd3c1b949cb0dc8278db3f87c489.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007151079886274-disgusting-and-horrific-trump-admin-bypasses-cdc-database-pushes-schools-to-reopen/

    Starting Wednesday, the Trump administration is demanding that US hospitals bypass the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and send all COVID-19 data to a central database in Washington, DC. Meanwhile, biopharmaceutical company Moderna’s shares rose after it said its potential vaccine produced a “robust” immune response.

    The Trump administration’s new order to send all COVID-19 data to a central database was outlined in a document recently posted by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The document states that starting Wednesday, the HHS, instead of the CDC, will be responsible for daily reports regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Such data will include information how many patients hospitals are treating and how many beds and ventilators are available.

    Many public health experts have expressed concern over the move, fearing that the Trump administration, which they say has been mismanaging the pandemic, may distort the data to downplay the extent of the outbreaks.

    “Centralizing control of all data under the umbrella of an inherently political apparatus is dangerous and breeds distrust,” Nicole Lurie, who served as assistant secretary for preparedness and response under former US President Barack Obama, recently told the New York Times. “It appears to cut off the ability of agencies like CDC to do its basic job.”

    Meanwhile, tensions have been rising between Democrats and Republicans after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos revealed Sunday that schools will fully reopen in the fall, a position that has US President Donald Trump’s full support. 

    Despite DeVos’ assertions that children must go back to school in the fall, she didn’t provide information during Sunday morning interviews with CNN and Fox News on how schools would safely reopen amid the pandemic.

    During her appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” DeVos also threatened to cut funding for schools that refuse to reopen. 

    “American investment and education is a promise to students and their families,” DeVos said. “If schools aren’t going to reopen and not fulfill that promise, they shouldn’t get the funds. Then give it to the families to decide to go to a school that is going to meet that promise.”

    In an interview with Sputnik on Tuesday, Karla Reyes, a New York public school teacher and a managing editor of the women’s magazine Breaking the Chains, called DeVos’ position “disgusting.”

    “I think this is absolutely disgusting and horrific, the fact that children’s lives are being viewed as disposable,” Reyes told Loud & Clear host John Kiriakou. 

    “But it’s not just the children. It’s the family that they live with, and then those families are also workers who are interacting with more people every day. And then it’s the teachers who are also parents and have families and are part of these communities,” she said.

    “DeVos is threatening to hold funding and threatening to hold federal funding … it’s targeting Title I schools, and Title I schools are schools that have a large proportion of students that receive free or reduced lunches,” Reyes noted. “Those are the students they are trying to take funding from … who are disproportionately Black and brown. This is in the middle of a global health crisis, national economic crisis and a crisis of racism that has been brewing over the last six weeks.”

    Rick Ayers, a professor of education at the University of San Francisco and the author of “An Empty Seat in Class: Teaching and Learning after the Death of a Student,” told Sputnik that DeVos and the Trump administration only care about “starting the economy.”

    “We have to remember the cynicism of the DeVos orders and of the whole way they are talking about opening is incredible … That’s the capitalist economy,” he said on Tuesday.

    Also on Tuesday, Moderna’s stock price increased by more than 16% in after-hours trading after the company revealed that a potential vaccine to prevent COVID-19 had resulted in a “robust” immune response in all 45 patients in its human trial.

    The study’s preliminary results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday and showed that the vaccine triggered an immune response against the virus, with only mild side effects. The drug has become the first vaccine candidate to be tested in the US to publish results in a peer-reviewed journal, according to US News.

    Related:

    Second COVID-19 Wave Puts 'Thick Fog of Uncertainty' Over US Economy, Jobs – Fed Official
    Russian Sovereign Fund Chief Names Three Things World Could Learn From Moscow in Tackling Covid-19
    Arizona, Texas Counties Request Refrigerated Trucks as Morgues Fill Up With COVID-19 Victims
    US Consumer Prices Up 0.6% in June Despite New COVID-19 Wave
    Drug Used to Treat High Cholesterol May Eliminate COVID-19 Infection in Days, Study Finds
    Tags:
    Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump, US, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model wearing a face shield poses with a Mitsubishi vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    Girls and Cars: Twice Postponed Bangkok International Motor Show Finally Revs Its Engines
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse