Biden is Not Well: Video of Presumptive Democratic Candidate’s Mumbling Causes a Meme Contest

09 July 2020
    Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, center, speaks to Stacie Ritter, right, and her son, Jan, during a meeting with families who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act, Thursday, June 25, 2020

    © AP Photo / Matt Slocum
    In March, a tweet by White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino, featuring an edited clip of Joe Biden, was labeled by Twitter as “manipulated media”. The official has now come up with a new cutting of a recent Biden speech, which some say does not present the presumptive Democratic candidate in the best light.

    Dan Scavino, American political adviser and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, shared an edited clip compiled of cuts from Joe Biden’s online address to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers from his personal account, sparking a joke contest among netizens.

    The footage, some parts of which bore the ABC News Live logo, suggested that Biden was visibly confused by his own remarks, according to Twitter comments that followed the post. The Democratic candidate was shown as not remembering parts of a question he was asked. Some social media users suggested that the former vice president was experiencing mental health issues and was probably not feeling well.

    Scavino himself did not comment on the shared video. However, his March tweet, also featuring video of Joe Biden, was earlier flagged by Twitter with a “manipulated media” tag.

    FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., June 30, 2020
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Biden’ My Time: Soviet Newspaper Reveals What the Democratic Candidate Did Back in the USSR
    The clip showed Biden’s address to a Kansas City crowd, giving the impression that the former vice president was urging people to vote for Donald Trump, who twice shared the video.

    It is not the first time that social media users have pointed out alleged inconsistencies in Joe Biden’s public addresses. Speculation about a potential deterioration in the politician’s mental state prompted him to request his doctor Kevin O’Connor to release his medical assessment this week, which described Biden as a “healthy, vigorous 77-year-old male”.

