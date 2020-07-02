Register
14:34 GMT02 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Clare Wenham

    ‘BBC Dad’ Now Has a BBC Mom: These Interview Crashes Will Make You Laugh

    © Photo : YouTube/ Reuters
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107977/74/1079777406_22:0:1222:675_1200x675_80_0_0_91d47465fb4e1b7b553a88e018a41bfd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202007021079777325-bbc-dad-now-has-a-bbc-mom-these-interview-crashes-will-make-you-laugh/

    The work-parent balance is sometimes disturbed in the most public way imaginable. The pandemic has made this balance all the more fragile and given humanity some viral interview intrusions.

    Kids and pets can arguably only enhance a piece of news, not crash it.

    Their mischievous little intrusions often instantly become iconic, which was the case with Wednesday’s BBC interview with Dr Clare Wenham from the London School of Economics.

    Where should the unicorn go?

    Wenham valiantly tried to talk about local lockdowns in the UK as her daughter climbed on top of the desk to get her attention.

    When the kid experimented with arranging a unicorn picture on a book shelf, BBC host Christian Fraser couldn’t help but engage.

    He asked the girl’s name and said: “Scarlett, I think it looks best on the lower shelf…and it’s a lovely unicorn”.

    The girl then asked the presenter’s name and, upon learning it, turned the conversation to the pressing subject of where the unicorn should be put.

    “I think just on that shelf is great, thank you”, Dr Wenham said, before apologising to Fraser. The presenter took the exchange with good humour, describing it as “the most informative interview I’ve done all day”. The family eventually agreed on the upper shelf.

    Yearning for biscuits

    Coincidentally, a similar story occurred during a Sky News interview that day, when a hungry toddler interrupted an interview with the channel’s foreign affairs editor Deborah Haynes.

    “I’m really sorry that’s my son arriving”, Haynes said, trying to stay classy. “Yes, you can have two biscuits”, she told her kid, after which the segment suddenly cut off.

    ​Mark Austin, who conducted the interview, commented on his colleague’s departure: “We’ll leave Deborah Haynes in full flow there with some family duties… but that’s what happens during lockdown”.

    Haynes later confirmed that her son’s “high-stakes negotiating skills netted him two chocolate digestive”.

    Two at a time

    These two bloopers formed one of the best television moments of all time – the BBC's interview with Prof. Robert E. Kelly.

    The North Korea expert rose to fame in March 2017 when his daughter Marion and son James adorably crashed the interview and also pushed their mother, Jung-A Kim, into the spotlight. Kelly was subsequently nicknamed the “BBC Dad”.

    Kelly revisited the moment this March, when he reappeared with the trio to talk about the challenges of working from home and raising children. They were just as playful as three years ago.

    Thor's son

    Hollywood’s biggest stars aren’t immune to such crashes either. Avengers star Chris Hemsworth was hilariously distracted by his six-year-old son during an April interview.

    The boy walked into frame and smiled before making an exit after Hemsworth whispered something to him. However, he appeared to continue with his shenanigans in the background.

    “I’m enjoying this interview already, because I’m watching Chris, who can do anything, Hollywood star, life’s going beautifully, but like all of us, can’t keep his kids under control”, remarked host Luke Darcy.

    “He’s looking at me, right?” the actor replied with a shooing motion. “At the moment I’m giving him a little sort of ‘shh, shh’ — one of these ones — [he’s] doing more and more somersaults. He’s getting a little louder”.

    The Aussie star then tried to continue before pausing mid-sentence again because his son began to throw pillows at the computer.

    Fluffy with a chance of purr

    But it’s not only kids who sometimes end up on the wrong side of the camera. A couple of meteorologists in the US were forced to give reports from home together with their pets because of the coronavirus.

    “Everybody says, ‘My coworker this, my coworker that’. This has been my coworker all day”, said the Weather Channel’s Jacqui Jeras as she picked up her schnauzer Astro.

    Her colleague Chris Warren tuned in with his cat Lulu blocking out most of the view. “I got my coworker with us as well”, he joked. It definitely rained cats and dogs at home that day.

    Brody the dog

    FOX 13’s chief meteorologist in Tampa, Paul Dellegatto, had to give an at-home forecast with a show-stealing dog.

    Dellegatto said during a May broadcast that this sidekick Brody “whacked the computer with his head”, preventing him from showing any weather maps. “Let me just verbalise the forecast”, the presenter said, before chiding the animal: “That wasn’t very smart”.

    It also emerged that Dellegatto had two framed pictures of his previous pup on his desk.

    And as a little bonus, check out this video of the cutest pumpkin photobombing an at-home guided workout to the tune of “Sober Up”.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, BBC, crash, interview
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Where Sea Was Once Land: Underwater Aboriginal Sites in Australia
    White House Scramble
    White House Scramble
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse