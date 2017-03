Offering his thoughts on the impeachment of South Korea’s President Park Geun-hye, Professor Robert E. Kelly gets interrupted mid-sentence as both kids happily walk and stroll into their dad’s home office.

After trying to nudge the oldest away, to no avail, the second child rolls in on a walker, but the cherry on top ends up going to the ninja lady that runs into the office to drag the adorable kids away. Oh the struggle of being a professional and a parent.