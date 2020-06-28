'Can Anyone Explain?' Mysterious 'UFO' Footage From Miami Puzzles Netizens

Several skeptics suggested that the lights in the video were merely CGI, not UFO, while others claimed that a similar phenomenon had been seen elsewhere.

A pair of videos depicting flying lights of unclear origin that were apparently spotted in the sky over Florida have sparked intense discussion among social media users after emerging online.

The footage in question was uploaded by Twitter user Roger O'Handley who named his "friend in Miami" as the source, and shows some kind of glowing, flying orb surrounded by smaller similar orbs which eventually move apart and disappear.

A second, follow-up video shows a similar sight, with the person recording it apparently trying to provide more context by showing viewers the location the scene was being filmed at.

Can anyone explain? pic.twitter.com/VmHXheCc61 — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) June 24, 2020

This is video #2 from the same friend in Miami pic.twitter.com/tQZanVKgf8 — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) June 24, 2020

Both vids quickly came under fire from skeptics who argued that the "flying lights" were merely CGI.

Also, he’s a bit lazy (or industrious, depending on how you look at it), by re-using the same UFO animation in both of them. He just pulls away, and pans back at different parts of the sequence, so it’s not as obvious that they animate in the identical pattern. pic.twitter.com/xKzUUkCknG — David 🕊 (@JustFollowingP3) June 24, 2020

Yes, uber fake — Vincent Kennedy (@VincentCrypt46) June 24, 2020

Obvious CGI. How they darted away was a dead giveaway — Julian's Rum 🥃 (@JuliansRum) June 24, 2020

Why is it that when you see lights on the harbor and in the windows nearby, there's motion blur as the camera jiggles around, but when you see the lights from the object in the sky, they're sharp and perfectly defined?



Fake. — James Dalby (@jamesdalby) June 24, 2020

One person, however, claimed that they have "videos of this in Arkansas"...

If you'd like to get in contact I have videos of this in Arkansas. In 2015, 4 other witnesses and myself from age 20 to 70 saw this same exact behavior. Appeared out of thin air first, but when departing would all go separate ways in a second. I have 2 videos of different dates — Hunna (@numerounoHP) June 24, 2020

​...while another suggested that a similar sight was witnessed in Mexico's Oaxaca in the wake of a recent earthquake.

Same lights in Oaxaca today where the 7.5 earthquake took place pic.twitter.com/fD7KzO1Bk4 — Altalek (@AltalekBTC) June 24, 2020

​And there was also no shortage of those who used this opportunity to crack alien- and space-related jokes.

Beam me up! Get me the F off this hot mess pic.twitter.com/TfUy2o7hkB — LoloLi (@BrandywineLiza) June 24, 2020