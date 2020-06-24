How You Moderate Audio-Porn? Netizens Explore Ways of Abusing Newly Rolled Out Voice Tweets Feature

The new feature was only rolled out for the iOS platform, but users are already discussing how it can be abused by trolls, bullies and toxic people, raising questions on whether Twitter is ready for its full-scale launch.

Twitter is facing new problems with the release of a new feature that allows tweets to be accompanied not only with photos and videos but also with short, 140-second-long recordings. In the comments under the tweet announcing the new feature for iOS users, one netizen going by the handle Danny_Walterr reposted a tweet by another user featuring an audio track of a pornographic video and the caption "is this what y'all want?"

The reply remained unmarked as a sensitive comment for half a week until it was apparently moderated to be marked as one. But this short period was enough for some users to end up in awkward situations due to playing the audio-tweet out loud in the presence of family members.

Jesus ..😭😭😭😭 My phone was connected to the Bluetooth speaker 😭😭😭

Now I have to explain to the whole family



Guy why? pic.twitter.com/CIPGPCEJJF — Evans Evans MSFC🏵™ (@Evans_saxx) June 17, 2020

Wtf my mom is right next to me 😭 — ༺석지니 사랑༻⁷ ⟬⟭ ♡ ⟭⟬ | BLM (@leJINdary120492) June 18, 2020

Technically, however, Danny_Walterr used another long-existing service – Twitter's video hosting – the video just looked like it had the interface of an audio-tweet mimicking it. Otherwise, the user couldn't have retweeted it, as such features are blocked, at least for the time being, to limit the spread of graphic, violent or harmful posts.

Still, as some netizens have noted, the tweet showed that right now Twitter has no way of distinguishing, marking and blocking inappropriate content by analysing audio, which may become a problem for the platform already troubled by issues when its new feature is introduced en masse.

Cannot wait to hear abusive unfiltered messages in interactions or widely retweeted misinformation you can’t even reply to in true Dolby audio 🤗 — Sandhya Ramesh (@sandygrains) June 18, 2020

The fact that you’re paying people for this and none of them had the nerve to tell you that this will 100% be hearing dudes say racist shit or listening to them cumming as they jack off into their oatmeal — Spanky McDutcherson 🔸 (@thatdutchperson) June 18, 2020

Some Twitterians, however, have voiced opposition to the new feature because they find it to be non-inclusive for deaf people, suggesting that even if the platform introduces audio-transcription, it might not be enough, as such systems still make mistakes.

How is this meant to be accessible for deaf people? — Abigail Gorman (@abigailgorman) June 18, 2020

Really useful for the deaf and hoh @Twitter ! What a great way to isolate people!!!! 😒😞 — Alim Jayda (@AlimJayda) June 18, 2020

The majority of the social media platform's users were mostly disappointed that Twitter introduced an audio messaging feature instead of the much-requested "edit" button to root out any typos in hastily written tweets.

EDIT BUTTON NOW — Javier🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@Javier___Torres) June 17, 2020