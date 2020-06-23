Twitter Places 'Public Interest' Notice on Trump's Tweet for Abusive Behavior

Twitter on Tuesday placed a "public interest" notice on US President Donald Trump's tweet because it violated its community rules.

Trump's tweet read: "There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!"

Twitter/DonaldTrump US President Donald Trump's Tuesday tweet flagged by Twitter.

According to Twitter, the tweet has been issued a "public interest" notice because it has violated "Twitter rules about abusive behavior."

"However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the tweet to remain accessible," the social media platform adds on its public notice.

Tensions between Twitter and Trump have been high in recent weeks, with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently defending his platform's recent decision to fact-check Trump’s tweets ahead of the US elections in November.

Twitter/DonaldTrump US President Donald Trump's May 29 tweet flagged by Twitter.

This is not the first tweet to be flagged by Twitter. Amid the widespread US protests against police brutality, Trump's May 29 post was flagged for "glorifying violence." In the tweet, Trump called protesters "thugs" and claimed that they are "dishonoring the memory of George Floyd." He also wrote that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Trump's May 26 tweet that claimed that mail-in ballots will cause 2020 to be "the most rigged election" in America's history was also flagged by Twitter.

​Trump in late May signed an executive order intended to weaken a law that prevents people from suing social media platforms over content posted by their users.

"We're here today to defend free speech from one of the gravest dangers it has faced in American history, frankly," Trump said on May 28. "A small handful of powerful social media monopolies control the vast portion of all private and public communications in the United States."