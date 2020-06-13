Police in India Hunting for ‘The Real Ghost’ in Spooky Open Gym Video

A video of ‘paranormal activity’ at an open gym at Kashiram Park in the city of Jhansi in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh has caught the eye of police as well, who have begun an investigation into the matter.
In the video, a shoulder press machine located in the park can be seen moving on its own as if someone was sitting on it and exercising.
Fitness freak ghost 👻?@jhansipolice got a tip off about an open gym being used by ghosts!Team laid seige & soon found t real ghosts-Some mischievous person made video of moving swing & shared on #socialmedia. Miscreants will b hosted in a ‘haunted’ lockup soon #NoHostForGhost pic.twitter.com/JUaYt4IJMS— RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) June 12, 2020
The probe has revealed that some pranksters had made the video after over-greasing the machine. So whenever it is moved once, it continues to move on its own, police said, who are now hunting for those behind the act.
Many such videos have earlier surfaced on social media, especially under the lockdown.
