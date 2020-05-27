'They're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat': Spearfishing Divers Get Spooked by Great White Shark - Video

A group of scuba divers recently had what one of them described as a “once in a lifetime event” as they ran into a great white shark and lived to tell the tale.
According to the description of the video of this encounter uploaded on YouTube, the divers were spearfishing off the coast of Alabama when the man who recorded the vid, Chase Tucker, spotted the shark in the distance.
As Chase explained via the captions, at first he didn't realize it was a great white, only that it was big, but as soon as he confirmed the creature's identity, he hurried to alert his companions so that they could flee to the safety of the boat.
Social media users who commented on the video generally seemed amused by the whole ordeal, one of them jokingly that the divers “are gonna need a bigger boat” - an apparent reference to Steven Spielberg's classic “Jaws”.
