Video: 'Drunk' Man Breaks Into Babushka Bear's Enclosure, Tries Drowning Her

Saved from a circus, Sabina is an older female bear who lives in Poland's Warsaw Zoo, so she is accustomed to people, but definitely not to drunks who try to attack her in her own home.

A drunk visitor to the Warsaw Zoo in Poland sneaked into a bear enclosure, according to the Sun, and took only a few moments to look around and notice, to his great terror, Sabina the bear, who immediately became curious and approached the unexpected visitor.

He, in his turn, jumped into the moat and tried to swim away, only to arrive at a comfortable bear waterslide. Sabina, out of curiosity, follows the unexpected visitor and also ends up in the water. The intruder is then filmed attacking her and trying to push her head underwater.

​Rescued from a circus, Sabina is an elderly bear, who is normally comfortable with people. The water attack, however, resulted in the bear "growling nervously", but unhurt. Because poor old Sabina is, according to her tenders at the zoo, "not such an efficient bear", the drunk intruder was lucky to survive the encounter and not leave the enclosure with serious injuries.

According to a statement made by the zoo, "all legal steps related to this event to bring the perpetrator to justice" will be undertaken, since the animal "was exposed to danger and her psychological comfort was disturbed".