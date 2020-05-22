Hello There! Falcon Makes a Nest on Building's Ledge

This video shows a falcon that has laid eggs... in a plant box outside an apartment's window!
The bird looks quite comfortable in this box, keeping an eye on her future babies.
Having such a nice "nest" and being fed the most delicious food literally from hands - could this falcon have ever imagined such a luxurious life?
"I found this falcon is nesting in my plant box so I started feeding her 😮😮" pic.twitter.com/I28dmIK7HE— I’m Tayyaba Waqas💞 (@TayyabaWaqas94) May 18, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)