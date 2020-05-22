Register
20:49 GMT22 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Young Man Brutally Assaults Elderly Resident in US Nursing Home

    Graphic Video: Young Man Brutally Assaults Elderly Resident in US Nursing Home

    Twitter Screenshot/Courtesy of @AlexLunaViewof1
    Viral
    Get short URL
    418
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107939/28/1079392873_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_1a11516fedd0792b69469ee00fd244dc.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202005221079392905-graphic-video-young-man-brutally-assaults-elderly-resident-in-us-nursing-home/

    A disturbing video shows a 20-year-old man repeatedly punching a 75-year-old man at the Westwood Rehabilitation Nursing Center in Detroit, Michigan.

    A disturbing video shows a 20-year-old man repeatedly punching a 75-year-old man at the Westwood Rehabilitation Nursing Center in Detroit, Michigan.

    Disclaimer: The footage shown below is disturbing. 

    ​The video shows the unidentified man viciously punching a helpless patient as he lies in bed. The victim can be seen covering his head as the man repeatedly punches him for several minutes. According to a report by the Detroit Free Press, the suspect has been arrested by Detroit police. The suspect is also believed to be a patient in the nursing home and is thought to have videotaped the assault himself. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

    Police believe that the incident took place on May 15.

    A law firm representing the nursing home provided a statement to 7 Action News regarding the brutal assault.

    “The nursing home and its administrators are still gathering information, conducting their own investigation, and cooperating fully with the police in their own investigation. We will issue another statement once we have gathered more facts regarding the incident,” the statement reads.

    The statement also notes that the suspect was temporarily admitted to the nursing home but is not a long-term resident. 

    “One thing we want to make clear, on the record, is that this incident did not involve a nurse or any other employee of the nursing home. The individuals involved were residents. The attacker in the video was turned over to the police around 11:30 a.m. this morning [Thursday] by the staff at the nursing home. He is not a long-term resident of Westwood, but he was recently admitted for recovery and rehabilitation purposes on a temporary stay. Westwood has been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so,” the statement adds.

    In a news conference Thursday, Detroit Police Chief James Craig revealed that so far, the investigation has revealed that the nursing home did not know about the assault until it viewed the footage online.

    ​US President Donald Trump also appeared to express concern over the incident. In a tweet Thursday night, he wrote: “Is this even possible to believe? Can this be for real? Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing?”

    Related:

    #IndiansAgainstTikTok Trends on Twitter as Chinese App Faces Flak for 'Violent Content'
    Video: US Mom Violently Arrested Moments After NYPD Confrontation Over Face Mask
    Crude Bombs Hurled as Violent Clashes Break Out in India's West Bengal Over COVID-19 - Video
    Metropolitan Police Sets Out Plans to Continue to Tackle Violent Crime as Lockdown Restrictions Ease
    Most Democrats Don't Believe Sexual Assault Accusations Against Biden, New Poll Shows
    Tags:
    Michigan, US, violent crime, viral, video
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sorrell Vince, 23, left, from Northampton and Bethany Heatley from Preston enjoying the sun on Cullercoats Beach, in Tynemouth, England, Wednesday 20 May 2020. Lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak have been relaxed allowing unlimited outdoor exercise and activities such as sunbathing. The Met Office has predicted the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures set to hit 28C (82.4F).
    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 May
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse