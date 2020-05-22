Graphic Video: Young Man Brutally Assaults Elderly Resident in US Nursing Home

A disturbing video shows a 20-year-old man repeatedly punching a 75-year-old man at the Westwood Rehabilitation Nursing Center in Detroit, Michigan.

​The video shows the unidentified man viciously punching a helpless patient as he lies in bed. The victim can be seen covering his head as the man repeatedly punches him for several minutes. According to a report by the Detroit Free Press, the suspect has been arrested by Detroit police. The suspect is also believed to be a patient in the nursing home and is thought to have videotaped the assault himself. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe that the incident took place on May 15.

A law firm representing the nursing home provided a statement to 7 Action News regarding the brutal assault.

“The nursing home and its administrators are still gathering information, conducting their own investigation, and cooperating fully with the police in their own investigation. We will issue another statement once we have gathered more facts regarding the incident,” the statement reads.

The statement also notes that the suspect was temporarily admitted to the nursing home but is not a long-term resident.

“One thing we want to make clear, on the record, is that this incident did not involve a nurse or any other employee of the nursing home. The individuals involved were residents. The attacker in the video was turned over to the police around 11:30 a.m. this morning [Thursday] by the staff at the nursing home. He is not a long-term resident of Westwood, but he was recently admitted for recovery and rehabilitation purposes on a temporary stay. Westwood has been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so,” the statement adds.

In a news conference Thursday, Detroit Police Chief James Craig revealed that so far, the investigation has revealed that the nursing home did not know about the assault until it viewed the footage online.

​US President Donald Trump also appeared to express concern over the incident. In a tweet Thursday night, he wrote: “Is this even possible to believe? Can this be for real? Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing?”