Monstrous Blaze: Watch as Mountain Struck by Lightning Goes Up in Flames in India's Uttar Pradesh

In a video which has emerged on social media, a hilltop can be seen burning, raging with gusty winds under dark clouds.
The video is reported to be from the Mahoba District of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh; locals witnessed the dramatic scenes.
Lightning strike caught a mountain on fire near kabrai town in Mahoba district of UP. See the video. @Benarasiyaa pic.twitter.com/Uq3MkNH815— Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) May 11, 2020
The video clip was shot by one of the men who became caught in a storm along with others and took shelter nearby. Sunday's thunderstorm took a heavy toll on the crops of farmers, especially the mango growers. The intermittent rain, thunder and strong winds had caused a loss of at least 25% of India's annual mango production in the state.
