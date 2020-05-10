No Hugs During Social Distancing: Relatives Condole Indian Family Via Posters From Outside - Video

With the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases, the Indian government has appealed the public to avoid congregations or stepping out unnecessarily. Showing respect to such curbs and government appeals, the relatives of a bereaved family in New Delhi figured out a unique way to express their condolences.
To express their sorrow while maintaining social distance the relatives of a family in mourning in India's national capital visited in a pool of cars, passing by the latter's home at a safe distance.
A video being widely circulated and evoking public interest on social media shows relatives visiting the family in cars from outside and expressing their heartfelt messages written on placards through the vehicles' sunroof.
This is heart-wrenching. A family in Rajouri Garden in Delhi expresses condolences for a relative, who passed away, by holding placards from moving cars. No hugs, no embraces. #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/ViwweqUqwT— Pavneet Singh Chadha (@PavneetChadha) May 9, 2020
Due to the lockdown and strict measures, a ban on public transport by the Indian government has caused several families to attend funerals through video calls. The government has asked the authorities to take strict action against lockdown violaters.
As per the official data released by the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country has reported 62,939 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the infectious virus.
All comments
Show new comments (0)