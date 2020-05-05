Helping Hand? Kim Kardashian Grilled on Social Media After Fans Spot Major Photoshop Fiasco

It might not be the best time for the Kardashian family to experiment with graphic editors. At the end of last month, Kim’s younger sister Kylie Janner came under fire for visibly doctoring her Instagram pic and then deleting it to cover her tracks. Now, the same fate has befallen her sibling.

Kim Kardashian was mocked for a dramatic photoshop fail after fans spotted a third hand growing out of her hair in one of the latest shots shared by the celebrity on her Instagram and Twitter feeds.

The grotesque python-inspired shooting initially came as a blessing for fans of the 39-year-old reality TV star, who are being tormented by the ongoing lockdown and lack of entertainment. However, the most sharp-sighted ones soon noted that something was amiss with the shot.

“Anybody else see the finger in her hair”, the most curious ones wondered.

It was the third hand. Sharp fingernails that were growing out of Kim’s hair in an apparent reference to the Japanese horror the Ring. Once noticed, very few could then “unsee” what was really going on with a pic.

You left an extra hand in your hair 😐 pic.twitter.com/EmXCNpPmQ1 — Ferris Wheel 🎡 (@NicolaFerris) May 4, 2020

why does your hair have an extra hand kim pic.twitter.com/Vm0axVrQpL — nummy | ke sp. (@paddingston) May 4, 2020

Surprisingly, the photo has still not been deleted from Kim’s Instagram, despite the fact that the editing flop has been widely commented on.

In April, Kim's sister Kylie Jenner was also grilled for posting a heavily doctored bikini pic, where the edge of the pool had been visibly manipulated. The world’s youngest billionaire rushed to delete the photo after her gaffe was spotted and substitute it with a new one, where the edge of the pool was cropped.

But the big question remains: will Kim Kardashian now crop half of her head to follow her sis’s example?