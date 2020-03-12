‘Stop Spreading Misinformation’: Netizens Angry After Kim Kardashian Posts Prophecy About COVID-19

Since the outbreak of the respiratory illness that has infected more than 100,000 people across the world, there have been a lot of reports saying the disease was predicted by clairvoyants and prophecies. One rabbi even found a warning against the coronavirus in the Torah.

Kim Kardashian has angered her multi-million army of followers on Twitter after posting a prophecy about the coronavirus. The 39-year-old star of the TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians posted a screen of a book by late psychic Sylvia Browne, who predicted that a severe pneumonia-like disease would spread across the world in 2020.

Kourtney just sent this on our group chat pic.twitter.com/XyjGajY71d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 12, 2020

​Netizens’ reaction was not long in coming…

pic.twitter.com/iRESBqhnol — terry / this is a real drama (@dinnersready_) March 12, 2020

​While some social media users received the news with anxiety.

May God help us all! — Narbeh (@NarbehKardash) March 12, 2020

​Others were livid that the star of a television series, who has more than 220 million followers on her social media accounts, is spreading misinformation.

This is irresponsible ma’am. Smh. U have literally millions of ppl who follow u who r probably on edge, and sending an “end time” message from a PSYCHIC is just...... — D.D. King (@LookatDee614) March 12, 2020

Please don’t spread misinformation like this in a time of crisis. It’s super irresponsible. This is a public health emergency. — c b c 🍓 (@chelseybcoombs) March 12, 2020

​Some netizens noted that Sylvia Browne, a self-described medium and psychic, made false predictions and was even indicted on fraud charges and that the same prediction was made by writer Dean Koontz in 1981.

Sylvia Brown has been convicted of felony fraud and grand theft, she told grieving parents their children were dead (when they weren't), and her history of 'predictions' is one of gross failure. — Thunderwalker87 (@thunderwalker87) March 12, 2020

​Other users hoped that this time Sylvia Browne would be right and the virus will “vanish quickly as it arrived”

Let’s hope she’s right about the “disappearing” thing. — Lauren (@LaurenMack108) March 12, 2020

​Still others joked asking Kardashian to add them to a group chat.

I realize this is off subject Kim but can u please add me to the group chat — Grace Cole (@gracedcole) March 12, 2020

​More than 1,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in the United States. President Donald Trump has announced the suspension of travel from 26 European countries in a bid to combat the spread of the infectious disease, which to date has infected more than 100,000 people across the world. The global death toll now stands at more than 4,000.