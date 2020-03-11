Kim Kardashian Riles Up the Online Crowd With Her Underwear Collection Promo

While some netizens praised Kim and expressed their apparent interest in buying her merchandise, there were also those who claimed that they simply wouldn’t be able to afford it.

Reality TV star and Instagram celebrity Kim Kardashian has apparently launched quite a social media campaign to promote her SKIMS underwear collection.

Using her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Kim touted the impending restocking of her “Fits Everybody” SKIMS collection, sometimes using the images of her own shapely curves to show off the merchandise.

So excited to announce that our @skims Fits Everybody Collection is coming soon! Our most wanted underwear is coming back for the first time since launch. pic.twitter.com/a4n4tT4tfg — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2020

​

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) 11 Мар 2020 в 9:00 PDT

Her advertising efforts, however, have apparently evoked a somewhat mixed reaction online, as some netizens went on to bash both her and her product’s quality.

@KimKardashian Your cheap material isn't going to fit everybody. It's department store junk. Look at this..Jockey has had everything much longer than you have. The quality is much better, more affordable, and there are no wait lists because they don't use the drip technique. pic.twitter.com/jV1E49yJRC — social media guru (@guru_medi) March 6, 2020

​One social media user even claimed that they simply wouldn’t be able to afford the price of these undergarments.

I would LOVE to be able to try these awesome products. BUT I am on a tight fixed income. Spending $75 would mean turning my electricity off. How lucky you are to be a Kardashian. — Lisa Ryan (@Atrayou1) March 11, 2020

​However, there was also no shortage of those eager to praise Kim and to express their apparent interest in purchasing her SKIMS.

yes yes yes got my card ready legend — kelsey weier stan account (@nathantelope) March 11, 2020

Such an amazing collection! 🥰 — Christina Fomicheva (@iamchristina_f) March 11, 2020