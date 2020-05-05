Video: Four-Metre Shark Visits Quiet Spanish Tourist Resort During Coronavirus Lockdown

A three to four metre shark (about 13 feet) was spotted off the shore of Calahonda beach on Spain’s Costa del Sol in the Mediterranean Sea as the COVID-19 lockdown in the country continues.
The shark was first seen by a kayaker in the waters of the tourist resort, which would normally be full of holidaymakers. The marine animal was said be moving quietly and not appearing to prepare to attack.
The appearance of the shark on the coastline has been linked to the lack of human activity and the reduction of marine traffic in that area due to the coronavirus restrictions.
The species of the shark reportedly connot be precisely determined from the footage, but the most common species part in the Mediterranean are Blue sharks, according to the Daily Mail. Tiger, Sand Tiger, Bull, Blacktip and Hammerhead sharks are also common in that area.
