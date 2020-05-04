'Gangsta' Monkey Riding ‘Superbike’ Attempts to Kidnap Baby – Video

Mounted on a mini bike, riding through the wind, a monkey gatecrashed into the main doors of a house to attempt to kidnap a toddler. The video of the encounter is going viral on social media; it shows a monkey riding a bike and grabbing a girl. The monkey attempts to flee by dragging the baby girl, but was forced to flee empty-handed, courtesy of an elderly man, who arrived and shooed the kid-sized King Kong away.
We are surely living in strange times😳— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 4, 2020
Broad daylight kidnapping attempt by monkey......
VC- Rex pic.twitter.com/04grUaB4eY
The video is leaving many social media users frightened and others in stitches, as they are amazed looking at the “unbelievable” kidnapping attempted by the monkey. Several pointed out that the monkey might have been trained to pull off the mischievous prank.
If that monkey has been taught to learn a bike ... possibly a by a circus or an individual expert in handling monkeys ; can this video not be staged by teaching the monkey to enact this particular scene to be captured on a video to go ...you know what— Crosworder (@crosworder) May 4, 2020
Whose selling bikes for monkeys 🐒 showing such aggression! So powerfully dragged this kid to a distance...scary!— Moulika Arabhi (@Marabhi) May 4, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)