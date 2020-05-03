Bella Thorne Flaunts Shimmering Bikini Body in 'Hot Saturday' Sunbathing Post

There's regular sunbathing, then there's celebrity sunbathing, and then there's Bella Thorne sunbathing. The former Disney starlet has sent fans into overdrive by posting a luscious bikini snap of herself enjoying the sunshine.

In rare good news for the planet, Bella Thorne cheered up those staying at home with a smoking hot bikini session.

The 22-year-old, who stars in the upcoming 'American Satan' spin-off titled 'Paradise City', posted a series of photos on Instagram in a racy Saturday post.

She photographed herself lying on the grass in a skimpy two-piece, alongside the caption, "ITS A HOT SATURDAY. nothing else to do but to do this ^^ so here I am. Doing this."

Her fans were apparently thrilled to see a little bit more of Bella than usual. "The glow is REAL," one commenter wrote.

Another said: "The sun isn't the only hot thing here."

Yet another person wrote: "Can we talk about your flawless skin for a sec."

Thorne, who has recently treated her audience to a lesbian make out while promoting 'Paradise City', is having a tough time during the self-isolation as her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, half of the Italian band Benji & Fede, is currently self-quarantining at home in Italy.

The actress is advocating for social distancing and self-isolation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, and has backed an anti-physical dating campaign by the adult webcam site ImLive.com.