‘This Has to be a Joke’: Twitter Mocks Members of Trump’s New ‘Council to Re-Open America’

Netizens were quick to critique US President Donald Trump’s potential cast of officials to be part of the “Council to Re-Open America” - the committee the president said would assist him in making the “biggest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

Fox News Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts announced Monday that it appears that “only government people” have been selected to join the “Council to Re-Open America,” which is chaired by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

The short list of US officials includes Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Director of the US National Economic Council Larry Kudlow, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Netizens stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic were quick to comment on the so-called “experts” called to oversee the reopening of the US.

28.5 percent of these people are members of Trump's family.



14 percent of them said 1.5 months ago that the virus was contained "pretty close to airtight."



14 percent of them predicted the virus "will help accelerate the return of jobs to North America." pic.twitter.com/rgduyVpdtc — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 13, 2020

Council members: 7

Members related to Trump: 2

Members who are women: 1

Members who aren’t white: 0 pic.twitter.com/TLUjhlYd2D — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) April 13, 2020

😱OMG...@realDonaldTrump's "dream team" that's advising on how/when to re-open America is a TOTAL nightmare.



Not. A. Single. Doctor. Or. Scientist.



Many THOUSANDS of Americans are DYING from this deadly #coronavirus, and this motley crew is supposed to "save" us.🤬#FireTrump https://t.co/HEdTRXjHZP — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) April 13, 2020

Guys, this new season of The Bachelorette looks really bad...😳🤦🏼‍♀️



Ivanka and Jared

Council to Re-Open America pic.twitter.com/jNyVXfGJHk — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) April 13, 2020

Kim Jong Un's sister serves in his (authoritarian) administration - as his chief propagandist. He's a dictator.



Trump's daughter and son-in-law are now on his Council to Re-open America.



[You can complete the tweet] — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) April 13, 2020

Ivanka and Jared on the Council to Re-Open America alongside bankruptcy king Wilbur Ross, who said the coronavirus would be great for American jobs, just before we lost more than 16 million of them in a matter of weeks, is the absurdity only the Trump administration can deliver. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 13, 2020

The pseudoscience “council to re-open” America:



“I think [C19] will help accelerate the return of jobs to America”—Ross



“Jobless claims aren’t relevant”—Mnuchin



“This is OUR stockpile”—Kushner



“We have contained this”—Kudlow



Received Chinese trademarks on coffins—Ivanka pic.twitter.com/EEjtK8dCZB — Trinity (@TrinityResists) April 13, 2020

Ivanka and Jared are in charge of reopening the economy? I suppose we should be glad that at least Don Jr. and Eric were left off the "council." Such a joke. Years from now, historians will struggle to convince people all of this really happened. https://t.co/Vn7maenuVd — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) April 13, 2020

This has to be a joke??? Ivanka and Jared??? That is truly effed up. All the ranting about Hunter Biden and now this??? https://t.co/F9fbPbACrl — franklyscarlet Stay the F@@k Home (@pjp195501) April 13, 2020

What possible relevance could Ivanka and Jared have for this? I'm so tired of the Hunter Biden shit the GOP keeps pushing while enabling this level of dangerous nepotism in our own backyard. https://t.co/KemR6IxmcA — swampdork (@swampdork85) April 13, 2020

Both Ivanka Trump and Kushner have been criticized recently for making statements to the American people regarding the COVID-19 novel coronavirus while having no expertise in the realms of economics or medicine.

.@IvankaTrump thanks all who have stepped up to help launch the #PaycheckProtectionProgram.



“We asked you to provide additional relief … to our incredible small businesses and you’ve answered that call.” pic.twitter.com/e0KIEN3TWb — GOP (@GOP) April 7, 2020

👋 I'm old enough is remember when taxpayer funded Govt Stockpiles were for the taxpayers..



JARED KUSHNER: 🤨

"The notion of the federal stockpile was it's supposed to be our stockpile. It's not supposed to be states stockpiles that they then use."pic.twitter.com/k527c3cO8U — vlh (@coton_luver) April 13, 2020

For the past several weeks, netizens have also brought up the fact that Kudlow, back in February, claimed to CNBC that the novel coronavirus was “contained” in the US.

“I won’t say [it’s] airtight, but it’s pretty close to airtight,” he said on February 25. The National Economic Council director asserted the COVID-19 outbreak would only result in a “human tragedy,” rather than an “economic tragedy” for the US.

Similarly, Mnuchin said last month that the unemployment rate in the US was not “relevant” when assessing the impact of the novel coronavirus on the country.

“To be honest, I think these numbers right now aren’t relevant whether they’re bigger or shorter in the short term,” Mnuchin told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on March 26, when reports were then claiming 3.28 million new unemployment claims had been filed in a single week.

Before the Trump administration even acknowledged the presence of COVID-19 in the US, Ross appeared on Fox Business in January to assert that the novel coronavirus would “accelerate the return of jobs to North America.”

Secretary Wilbur Ross says coronavirus will be good for [checks notes] American jobs: "I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America." pic.twitter.com/Y4SbDIcTi4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2020

“The fact is, it does give businesses yet another thing to consider when they go through their review of their supply chain,” he said, referring to businesses who have a choice to run operations in the US or China.