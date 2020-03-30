Register
21:24 GMT30 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    US Central Bank: 47 Million Americans May Go Jobless Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (97)
    3110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107846/46/1078464605_0:46:3095:1787_1200x675_80_0_0_aefac1f38b9e886d8d46931400172a42.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003301078767705-us-central-bank-47-million-americans-may-go-jobless-amid-covid-19-pandemic/

    Economists project that the number of layoffs in the US could possibly spike to 47 million as states across the country increase COVID-19 novel coronavirus prevention measures and certain at-risk businesses continue to lay off employees.

    Last week, the US Federal Reserve revealed that the worst has yet to come in regard to the declining American economy and the subsequent unemployment rate. According to economists at the Federal Reserve’s St. Louis, Missouri, branch, the total employment reductions will hit 47 million by the end of 2020’s second quarter, which runs from March 1 to June 30.

    This number translates to a 32.1% unemployment rate.

    “These are very large numbers by historical standards, but this is a rather unique shock that is unlike any other experienced by the US economy in the last 100 years,” economist Miguel Faria-e-Castro wrote in the St. Louis Fed’s research paper.

    However, Faria-e-Castro highlighted that one could argue that the duration of unemployment, rather than the rate alone, is a more important metric to judge how the country is economically impacted by the pandemic. He also noted that those employed in “sales, production, and food preparation and services” occupations are at the highest risk of being let go.

    Just last week, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin spoke with CNBC and claimed that the new reports on the millions of jobless Americans weren’t “relevant.” Estimates at the time reflected that approximately 3.28 million new unemployment claims had been filed in just the preceding week.

    “To be honest, I think these numbers right now aren’t relevant whether they’re bigger or shorter in the short term,” Mnuchin told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on March 26.

    “So now with these plans, small businesses hopefully will be able to hire back a lot of those people,” he added, referring to the then-proposed $2.2 trillion relief bill that was later signed into law by US President Donald Trump on Friday.

    A number of city and state governments have been stepping up their prevention measures recently. New York City, a hotspot for the novel coronavirus, has begun implementing fines ranging from $250 to $500 for those who are found congregating in public. New York City Police Department officers will also be patrolling public transit to enforce social distancing.

    "I understand people are trying to get somewhere, but no one should be getting on a crowded train," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, as reported by The Gothamist. "But the PD [police department] is going to go out there, if they see any overcrowding, they are literally split it up, pull people off the train, moving along into different cars, whatever it takes.”

    While discussing unemployment with CNBC, Mnuchin advised Americans to get out and look for new jobs amid the pandemic.

    “And, by the way, you know, lots of big companies do continue to hire, for obviously grocery stores, pharmacies, you know, delivery services. These companies are on overtime, so I know they’re hiring people as fast as they can,” he said, despite the fact that such jobs, and the commutes to the businesses, put one at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (97)

    Related:

    Pentagon Asks US Congress to Classify Future Years Defense Program Spending
    ‘It Will Be Hurt’: North Korea Slams US Over Pompeo’s ‘Reckless’ G7 Remarks
    US DoD Paid Ad Firm Millions for Propaganda That Never Aired in Afghanistan
    Pentagon Approves $194 Million Possible Sale to Upgrade 32 South Korean F-15 Aircraft
    New Zealand Site Crashes as Locals Rush to Report Rule-Breaking Neighbors Amid Lockdown
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, unemployment, Steve Mnuchin, Steven Mnuchin, Donald Trump, public health, Federal Reserve, New York City, Bill de Blasio
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Online conference Kitties Against Coronavirus in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
    Stay Home, Pet Your Cat! Cute Feline Participants of 'Kitties Against Coronavirus' Online Conference
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse