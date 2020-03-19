Virtual Vows: Indian Couple Gets Engaged Via Video Call

New Delhi (Sputnik): This Indian family seems to have taken Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Digital India, making the country digitally empowered, a tad bit literally as they conducted the engagement ceremony of their wedding via a video call.

An Indian couple has taken part in their wedding betrothal ceremony through a video call along with their close family.

In an amusing video from Gujarat state, home to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the family members were seen all-dressed up for the occasion and performing rituals as the bride-to-be and groom-to-be took part over a video call on separate phones. Ceremony-related gifts were also kept by the side of the phones.

The distance between the family and the bride-to-be along with the groom-to-be was not able to dampen the enthusiasm of those who performed the engagement ceremony, who put vermilion on the phone screen and covered the bride-to-be’s mobile phone with a traditional red drape.

The video clip left social media users amused on Twitter, who wondered what would happen if the Internet connection would have gone down and quizzed about their honeymoon plans.

Group WhatsApp call would have been better. Omg.. I'm laughing like anything — மகிழ் மீன் 🇮🇳 (@magizhmeen) February 11, 2020

Digital Gujrat new model of development — $halu Singhaniya (@Singhaniyaaaaa) February 11, 2020