Greek Woman Bewitches Users With 'Desi' Dance to Bollywood Song in Viral Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood’s iconic heart-racing song “Ek Do Teen” from the 1990s has found new fans in Greece where a woman shaking legs to desi Indian beats is taking social media by storm.

A woman from Greece has found the perfect way to beat the coronavirus blues by dancing to a hit Bollywood song “Ek do teen”.

In the video, which has evoked 1.4 million views on Twitter, Katerina Korosidou can be seen nailing the world-famous Thumkas (waist moves in dance) and other desi dance steps while she is at work.

While the world is in stress because of #coronavirus, my colleague Katerina Korosidou is enjoying dancing at work to get away from Corona stress.



Katerina is from Greece and a huge fan of famous Indian actress Madhuri Dixit @MadhuriDixit.



Let's make Katerina famous 🙏. pic.twitter.com/egEjGGsv0p — Mr Belutsch🏳🕊 (@Mr_Belutsch) March 16, 2020

According to the caption to the video, the woman is a huge fan of Bollywood’s dancing queen Madhuri Dixit, who had originally performed a dance on the song making it iconic.

After the video went viral on Twitter, Katerina shared another clip in which she thanked her Indian fans who couldn't keep calm over her performance and heaped praise for her.

In the message, she expressed her love for Madhuri Dixit and said she would soon entertain her fans with another performance.

The foot-tapping song "Ek do teen" is from the 1988 Bollywood film Tezaab, starring Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor. The song has remained a chart-topper for a long time, mostly for the sensational performance and dance of Madhuri.