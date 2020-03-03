Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh Wishes Paparazzo a Happy Birthday - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is married to silver screen diva Deepika Padukone, is not only known for his quirky fashion choices but also for his smiley demeanour and cheerfulness around the paparazzi.

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh is one funny man and his cheerful side was seen again at Mumbai airport from where he was jetting off to London.

In a video posted by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, the actor made sure to give birthday wishes to a waiting photographer.

Ranveer, who has given Bollywood hits like “Bajirao Mastani”, “Padmaavat” and “Gully Boy”, not only congratulated the snapper but also clicked pictures with him, sang happy birthday to him, and hugged him.

His gesture has moved netizens who have hailed the actor as “one of the wonderful souls”. One social media user wrote, “The most generous kind and loving person in Bollywood” while another one said “how nice he is.”

Both Ranveer and wife Deepika will next be seen together in “83”, a biopic based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The film is the story of how India won the coveted Cricket World Cup in 1983. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will be released in April along with a dubbed version in Tamil and Telugu.