Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone Leaves Netizens Guessing as She Flies to Secret Location with Hubby

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, in 2018, not only set couple goals by vowing to support each other no matter what, but also gave several memorable performances, working together in films like “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmaavat”.

Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are working tirelessly on forthcoming films. However they made sure to spend time together by flying to an undisclosed location for a romantic gateway, leaving their fans curious.

Deepika has taken off on a much-needed romantic holiday with her husband; she revealed the news on her Instagram account, sharing a picture of their passports and writing, “His & Hers... #vacation.”

View this post on Instagram His & Hers...💞 #vacation A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 6, 2020 at 1:27pm PST

The post drew attention from netizens who wished to know the place they are flying to.

One of the social media user wrote, “Where?” while another requested that they take him along on the next trip: "Congratulations enjoy a lot and please take along a poor person like me with you next time."

A fellow user asked, “please come and visit New York City”.

The couple will be seen together next in “83”, a biopic based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The actress is playing the onscreen wife of Ranveer, who is playing the lead role in the film. It has been directed by Kabir Khan and is slated for release in April of this year.